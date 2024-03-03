LIVE UPDATES: Gaza Conflict Reports Highest Casualties For Aid Workers Death Toll Rises To 30,410

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

UNICEF chief Catherine Russell has called for ceasefire saying, "every minute counts" for children in Gaza facing "deadly" malnutrition.

[7:31pm Doha Time] Palestinian mother who had twins after 10 years of trying loses both in Israeli strike

It took 10 years and three rounds of in vitro fertilization for Rania Abu Anza to become pregnant, and only seconds for her to lose her five-month-old twins, a boy and a girl. Read more .

[4:45pm Doha Time] Famine deepening, aid drops not effective: Gaza government

Gaza's government media office has said in a statement that“the famine is still deepening in the governorates of the Gaza Strip to a great extent”

It said on Telegram that“2,400,000 people are still suffering from severe food shortages”.

“Dropping aid by air and turning a blind eye to bringing it in through the crossings is an attempt to circumvent the radical solutions to the problem,” it added.

[12:45 pm Doha Time] Gaza authorities confirm 15 children died from lack of food and water

Gaza's health ministry says that 15 children have died from malnutrition and dehydration at the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza City.

On Friday, the hospital director announced the death of seven children, noting that they suffered from severe dehydration and malnutrition.

The hospital has been out of service for months due to Israel's attacks and lack of fuel and medicine.

Palestinian men salvage bread found amid the rubble of a house destroyed in an overnight Israeli air strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on March 3, 2024. (Photo by SAID KHATIB / AFP)

[11:30am Doha Time] Health Ministry: Death toll rises to 30,410

The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip has announced that 90 Palestinians have been killed by Israel in“nine massacres” over the past 24 hours, with 117 others wounded.

This brings the death toll from the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7 to 30,410, with about 71,700 injured.



People mourn the death of twin babies Naeem and Wissam, killed in an overnight Israeli air strike, during their burial in Rafah in the southern gaza Strip on March 3, 2024. (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED / AFP)

[10:30am Doha Time] Red Crescent says 14 members still under Israeli custody

The Palestine Red Crescent Society has called on the international community to pressure Israel into releasing 14 of its members, saying their fate is unknown.

At least seven members were arrested more than three weeks ago from al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis.

[9:59am Doha Time] Aid workers in Gaza targeted more than any conflict: UNRWA

The UN's Palestinian refugee agency says Gaza has recorded the highest number of causalities for aid workers and journalists compared with any conflict.

The statements made on UNRWA and its head's X accounts announced that an agency staffer and photojournalist, identified as Abdallah, was severely injured in bombardment in northern Gaza.

Over the past weeks he has been sending powerful footage of the scale of destruction, the UNRWA and Philippe Lazzarini added.

[9:20am Doha Time] Israeli forces shoot 13-year-old Palestinian boy dead in Ramallah

Israeli forces have killed Mohammad Khaled Zaid near the Jalazon refugee camp, located north of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

According to the Palestine Red Crescent Society, Zaid was severely wounded in the chest by a gunshot. He was taken to Ramallah hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Local sources said the boy was left bleeding for about an hour until the incident was reported by the Israeli army and he was handed over to Palestinian ambulance services.

At least 419 Palestinians have been killed by Israel in the occupied West Bank since October 7, including 110 children.



Mourners carry the body of 17-year-old Muhammad al-Deek, who was killed during an Israeli raid in the West bank town of Kafr Ni'ma east of ramallah, during his funeral on March 2, 2024. (Photo by Jaafar ASHTIYEH / AFP)

[8:55am Doha Time] Israel arrests four Palestinians, including three teenagers, in Bethlehem

Israeli occupation forces have arrested four Palestinians from the village of Husan, west of Bethlehem, and the town of Beit Fajjar in the occupied West Bank.

According to the Wafa news agency, 17-year-old Issa Muhammad Atta Zaoul, 18-year-old Basil Muhammad Ismail Zaoul, and Musa Ibrahim Zaoul – also 18 – were arrested from Husan.

Ahmed Awni Taqatqa, 44, was arrested from Beit Fajjar.

At least 7,335 Palestinians have been arrested by Israel since October 7 in the occupied West Bank.