Misr University For Science And Technology (MUST) To Host Third International Biotechnology Conference On March 5Th

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Misr University for Science and Technology's (MUST) Faculty of Biotechnology proudly announces the upcoming Third International Biotechnology Conference, slated for March 5th and 6th at the MUST Opera House. Under the esteemed patronage of Mr. Khaled El Toukhy, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of MUST, and Dr. Nahed El Mahboub, President of MUST, the conference promises to be a pivotal event in the field of biotechnology to exchange experiences and scientific research, themed“Biotechnology Revolution and Shaping the Future of Life.”

Bringing together a prestigious lineup of scientists from the United States, Germany, Spain, Britain, Korea, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and renowned Egyptian experts, this year's conference marks a significant convergence of global expertise. Notable speakers include Professor Thomas Südhof from Stanford University, Nobel Prize laureate in Medicine (2013) Kizzmekia Corbett from Harvard University, instrumental in the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine development, Panos Deloukas from Queen Mary University of London, and Professor Fahd Abdulaziz Al-Muhanna from Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University. Additionally, several Egyptian scientists specializing in biotechnology from various Egyptian universities will participate, including Dr. Najwa El Badri from the Zewail City of Science and Technology and Dr. Hussein Abaza, Senior Advisor to the Minister of Environment for Sustainable Development and Green Economy.

Mr. Khaled El Toukhy, MUST Chairman of the Board of Trustees, expressed his enthusiasm for hosting this diverse gathering of global luminaries, highlighting the conference's potential to foster invaluable exchanges and discussions, propelling the field of biotechnology forward and enriching the academic landscape for students.

Dr. Nahed El Mahboub, Acting President of MUST, underscored the university's commitment to advancing scientific research and fostering international collaboration in biotechnology. Emphasizing biotechnology's role in achieving sustainable development across various sectors such as medicine, agriculture, and environment. He affirmed MUST's dedication to providing an exceptional academic environment for student growth and innovation.

The Third International Biotechnology Conference aims to address pressing environmental and health challenges, driving innovation and technology development to enhance healthcare and environmental services. It also aims to enhance cooperation between the university and research institutions worldwide, to provide students with the opportunity to gain knowledge from esteemed scientists and experts in the field of biotechnology.

With a diverse array of scientific sessions and presentations, including a distinguished panel of international speakers in the field of scientific research, including Hans Breitenbach, Dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy at the German University, and Sangsoo Chun, Professor of Global Health and Human Environment at the American University in Cairo, the conference offers a platform for collaboration and knowledge exchange, enriching both academia and industry.

The Faculty of Biotechnology at Misr University for Science and Technology stands as a beacon of excellence, comprising top faculty members from medical, pharmaceutical, scientific, agricultural and biotechnology, dedicated to providing a comprehensive educational experience. With a focus on interdisciplinary collaboration, the faculty equips graduates to excel in the local and global job market.

Misr University for Science and Technology's commitment to biotechnology underscores its vision for a future where science transforms lives. With advancements in fields such as medicine, agriculture, and environmental sustainability, biotechnology emerges as a cornerstone of progress, leveraging modern technologies to address humanity's most pressing challenges. It's the global hope for providing and ensuring food security in terms of prevention diagnosis, and treatment of all human diseases, benefiting from modern technology applications such as nanotechnology and information technology.