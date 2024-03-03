Chilling similarities between Julian Assange agony, Gaza civilians

(MENAFN) In recent legal proceedings, two poignant injustices within the contemporary West have come under scrutiny, drawing attention to the stark contrasts and unsettling parallels between the suffering of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and the civilians in Gaza. While one case involves mass murder and the other centers around the torture, though not yet the murder, of a single victim, the underlying forces that perpetuate these injustices reveal profound insights into the nature of the Western political order.



At the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, a significant legal battle is unfolding concerning Israel's post-1967 occupation, or de facto annexation, of Palestinian territories. The extensive hearings involve 52 states and three international organizations, shedding light on the contentious issue that is intrinsically linked, though not identical, to the ongoing genocide case against Israel at the ICJ.



These legal proceedings unfold against the harrowing backdrop of Israel's relentless actions against the Palestinians, characterized by bombings, shootings (including disturbing reports of targeting small children), blockades, and widespread starvation. The grim statistics paint a chilling picture, with a conservative estimate indicating approximately 30,000 Palestinians killed, 70,000 injured, 7,000 missing, and at least 2 million displaced, often subjected to multiple displacements, all under deplorable conditions.



Drawing a parallel between the legal plight of Assange and the Palestinian suffering, the article explores the intricacies of these interconnected forces. It delves into the examination of the West as a political order, contemplating the shared elements that contribute to these injustices and shedding light on the profound implications for the global community. As both cases continue to unfold, the juxtaposition invites critical reflections on the moral fabric and political dynamics shaping the contemporary Western landscape.



MENAFN03032024000045015687ID1107927799