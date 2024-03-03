(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Hamdan bin Mohammed attends contests on the third day of Gov Games 2024









Teams in the Battle of the Cities demonstrated electrifying competitiveness on day three of the event

Finalists for the Battle of the Cities include teams from Moscow, Russia; Copenhagen, Denmark; Saint Petersburg, Russia; and Marseille, France

Teams in the Battle of Community showed enhanced competitiveness, reflecting growing community awareness of the importance of a healthy lifestyle

The qualified teams for the Battle of the Community finals are Block20 x Empire, NAS, Umm Al Quwain, and Spirit Level Running until 3 March, event features 194 teams from around the world

Dubai, March 2, 2024 : His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, today attended day three of the Gov Games 2024. The fifth edition of the event is being organised in partnership with DP World and in cooperation with the Dubai Sports Council.

The Crown Prince of Dubai commended the support extended by various partners for the event, which serves as a platform to showcase talent, celebrate excellence, enhance skills and promote teamwork among participating teams. He highlighted the importance of robust partnerships between the public and private sectors in promoting community engagement, enhancing standards of performance, and fostering innovation in both sports and social creativity.

His Highness met with senior officials from the sponsoring entities and thanked them for their active role in the success of the largest edition of the Gov Games. They included His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, His Excellency Eng. Ali Khalifa Al Shamsi, Director General of the Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat), Abdulla Al Hashmi, Chief Operating Officer Parks & Zones, DP World, Badr Salim Al Olama, Chairman of 7X, Omar Abdullah Al Futtaim, Vice Chairman and CEO of Al-Futtaim Group, Hussain Sajwani, Founder and Chairman of DAMAC Properties, Suhail Bin Tarraf, Group Chief Operating Officer at First Abu Dhabi Bank, and Ahmed Abu Rahima, Senior Vice President Government Relations at du.

During his visit, His Highness witnessed strong competition between global teams in the Battle of the Cities and the Battle of the Community. With 194 teams participating from around the world, the four-day sporting extravaganza marks its largest edition to date.

The Gov Games 2024 is supported by a distinguished roster of partners and sponsors, including DP World as the Official Partner and the Dubai Sports Council as a Strategic Sponsor. The Gold Sponsors are Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat), Damac Properties, and Emirates Post Group (7X). Silver Sponsors are Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Dubai Festival City, Home Bakery, Al Fares International Tents, Jeep and Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du) are also supporting the event, in addition to the Event's Security Committee, Dubai Health and Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services.

In the Battle of the Cities, teams demonstrated electrifying competitiveness, further reinforcing the Gov Games as a leading global sporting event. Teams from various countries including the UAE, Australia, Bahrain, Denmark, Norway, the United Kingdom, the United States, Spain, Italy, Germany, Uzbekistan, Poland, the Czech Republic, Russia, Slovakia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, France, and Portugal took part in the event, highlighting its international scope.

The Gov Games Organising Committee announced the four outstanding teams that have been qualified for the final challenge. Moscow, Russia clinched the top spot with 157.6 points, closely followed by Copenhagen, Denmark in second place with 156.7 points. Saint Petersburg, Russia secured the third position with 156.4 points, while Marseille, France claimed the fourth spot with 154.3 points.

The third day of the Gov Games 2024 saw the Battle of the Community category take centre stage, with 28 teams that had qualified through a rigorous preliminary round preceding the fifth edition of the event. Teams exhibited advanced competitive levels, signalling the growing awareness among community members on the significance of embracing a healthy lifestyle and actively participating in international sporting events in Dubai.

Block20 x Empire emerged triumphant in the Battle of the Community, securing first place with 131.3 points. Following closely, NAS claimed the second position with 129 points, while Umm Al Quwain secured the third spot with 128.1 points. Spirit Level rounded up the top four with 122.2 points.

The sponsors and partners of the Gov Games 2024 credited the event's growth and expansion to the constant support of HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.