Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 30 SC Candidates, 20 From ST, 28 Women In BJP's First List

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday (March 2) came its inaugural list of candidates on Saturday, March 2. Comprising a total of 195 candidates, this list not only marks the BJP's meticulous approach towards candidate selection and constituency representation.

The BJP's candidate list is characterized by its diverse composition, spanning various states and demographic groups. Here is a

state-wise breakup of 195 candidates



Uttar Pradesh: 51

Madhya Pradesh: 24

West Bengal: 20

Gujarat: 15

Rajasthan: 15

Kerala: 12

Assam: 11

Jharkhand: 11

Chhattisgarh: 11

Telangana: 9

Delhi: 7

Uttarakhand: 5

Jammu and Kashmir: 2

Arunachal Pradesh: 2

Goa: 1

Tripura: 1

Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 1 Daman and Diu: 1

One of the standout features of the BJP's candidate list is its comprehensive representation across various castes and classes. With a firm commitment to social engineering, the party has ensured that candidates from all walks of life find their place in this initial roster. This inclusive approach not only resonates with the ethos of diversity but also reflects the BJP's resolve to cater to the multifaceted demographic landscape of India.



How many Scheduled Caste candidates?

The list includes 30 Scheduled Caste candidates, covering constituencies such as Karimganj, Janjgir-Champa, Kutch, Ahmedabad West, Almora, and many more.

How many Scheduled Tribe candidates?

A total of 20 Scheduled Tribe candidates are featured in the list, representing constituencies like Autonomous District, Surguja, Raigarh, Bastar, Kanker, Dahod, Bardoli, and others.

How many Christian candidates?

Anil K Antony is the sole Christian candidate, contesting from the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha seat in Kerala.

How many Muslim candidates? Dr. Abdul Salam is the only Muslim candidate, fielded from the Malappuram Lok Sabha seat in Kerala.

Empowering Women

The BJP has accorded due representation to women and young leaders in its candidate list. Beyond merely paying lip service to gender parity, the party has actively elevated the profiles of women leaders, showcasing its commitment to fostering inclusive governance. The list includes 28 women candidates, constituting 14% of the total candidates. Notable names include Bansuri Swaraj,

