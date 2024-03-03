Rapper Chauhan Biography, Birth Name, Education, Music Career, etc.

(MENAFN- Us Digital Tunes) Rapper and musician Vinay Kajaniya, better known by his stage as "Rapper Chauhan," performs in the pop genre. He was raised in New Delhi but was born in Mumbai, Maharashtra. He completed his secondary education at the Kendriya Vidyalaya School in south Delhi. He continued his education by pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in English at Kalkaji, New Delhi's Deshbandhu College (Delhi University).



His debut song, "Tere Moonh Mein," was released on a YouTube channel in 2021, marking the beginning of his musical career. In 2022, he secured a part in the Hindi film "Drishyam 2." Rapper Chauhan was nominated for a best co-actor award after the film's release, for his performance as an assistant police in Drishyam 2, alongside Akshaye Khanna, who portrayed IG as Tarun Ahlawat.



He released the Punjabi pop songs "Love at First Sight" and "Killer Look" in 2023. He lost his Instagram handle in 2023, which had a severe negative impact on his fan base. Rapper Chauhan now has more than a million Instagram followers.



He was able to retrieve his Instagram handle by the end of September 2023, at which point he declared that he would be continuing ahead with his musical career. Currently, Rapper Chauhan resides in Delhi. Rapper Chauhan, who was born into a Marathi family, had a passion for creating pop music and Hindi rap songs. He will be working on his musical production of the fastest Hanuman Chalisa in 2024.



MENAFN03032024006476014036ID1107927209