Rihanna Blasted For Doing 'Bare Minimum' At £5Million Wedding Gig For India's Richest Family

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Rihanna has been mocked by fans for putting in the 'bare minimum' at a gig she was paid a staggering £5 million for.

The Rude Boy singer pocked the eye-watering fee for performing a 90 minute set at the wedding of the son of India's richest man. Footage of her on-stage has since been shared by wedding guests on social media, prompting fans to slam the singer for her lacklustre antics.

“She just don't give a f**”, laughed one fan commenting on a video of Rihanna on stage while another noted she was simply“Collecting her cheque” before leaving. The superstar included her 2011 hit We Found Love on her setlist but was seen barely dancing in clips shared online.

“It's the singing while the mic is nowhere near her face,” responded another bemused fan.“The bag must have been huge because she's over it. But she just got to do what she got to do,” added another.“She does not like performing. Her energy always lacked,” posted a third. While others defended the star by insisting looking 'unbothered' is simply 'her style'.

The 36-year-old star has taken a step back from her music in recent years – with the exception of her 2023 15 minute Superbowl performance, where she revealed her second pregnancy.

After preferring to focus on her several business ventures, Rihanna came out of retirement this weekend to perform a private concert at the lavish wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Anant's father Mukesh Ambani is said to be the richest man in India with a net worth of $114 billion.

While fans on social media accused Rihanna of not putting in the 'Work' for guests, she still rattled through an impressive 19 song setlist that included some of her most-loved tracks including Diamonds, Umbrella and All of the Lights. It's thought she earned £55,000 per minute of her time on stage.

Rihanna's performance kicks off a three day wedding extravaganza for the happy couple – which is said to have cost a staggering £120million in total. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan were among the famous faces spotted at the bash. (Courtesy Mirror)