Amir To Receive President Of Nigeria Tomorrow

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will receive, tomorrow, Sunday, at the Amiri Diwan, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria HE Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the accompanying delegation.

HH the Amir will hold, with HE the Nigerian President, discussions related to bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, and a number of agreements and memorandums of understanding will be signed between the two countries.