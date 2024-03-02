Farmers Adopted 67,418 Solar Pumps Last Year: Haryana Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, March 2 (IANS) Haryana Energy Minister Ranjit Singh on Saturday appealed to the farmers to contribute significantly to the success of the 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthan Mahabhiyan' (PM-Kusum).

He said that just like the farmers adopting 67,418 solar pumps during 2023-24 has made the 'PM Kusum' a huge success, likewise they should this time also adopt the solar pumps.

The target for setting up 70,000 solar pumps designated for 2024-25 has been set to contribute further to the success of the 'PM Kusum' scheme.

He urged farmers to adopt more solar pumps.

The Minister said while installing solar pumps fulfills the irrigation needs of farmers, it also increases their income by supplying excess energy to the grid.

"A significant amount is provided by the government as subsidies for solar pumps. With the need to use natural resources like coal prudently for future generations, there is a shift towards exploring alternative sources such as renewable energy, clean energy and solar energy."

The Minister added that all necessary steps are being taken to fulfill the energy needs of farmers on priority.

In addition to solar pumps, demand notices are being issued in a phased manner to farmers who have applied for agriculture tubewell connections, and so far, demand notices have been issued for 27,740 out of 27,826 applications received from 2019 to 2021.