Azerbaijan Awards National Archive Department's Head With Order For Merit To Motherland Of II Degree - Decree

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijani National Archive Department's Head Asgar Rasulov
has been awarded the Order“For Merit to the Motherland” of the II
degree for productive activity in the archival affairs in
Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a
corresponding decree in this regard.
