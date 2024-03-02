Hungary Secures €2 Billion In EU Funds With Reform Progress

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Hungary managed to unblock about €2 billion ($2.2 billion) in
European Union funds as Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government
made further progress in the recovery of crucial financing, Azernews reports, citing Bloomberg.
The European Commission unlocked the latest tranche after
Hungary met so-called thematic conditions relating to educational
training and gender equality, Stefan de Keersmaecker, a spokesman
for the EU's executive arm, said by phone on Friday.
While the funds are part of the more than €30 billion the EU
decided to withhold from Hungary more than a year ago, the
conditions Budapest met were unrelated to concerns about the rule
of law or corruption, which had been the main drivers behind the
financing freeze.
The EU unblocked €10.2 billion of funds in December after
Hungary met the bloc's demands to strengthen judicial independence.
With the most recent decision, the amount of funds the EU continues
to withhold from Hungary dropped to about €19 billion, de
Keersmaecker said. About half of that are Covid-recovery grants and
loans and the other half so-called cohesion funds.
