Neha Harsora Transforms Into Marathi 'Mulgi' For 'Udne Ki Aasha'

Mumbai, Mar 2 (IANS) Actress Neha Harsora is moulding herself into Sailee, a Maharashtrian girl, for the show 'Udne Ki Aasha' by gaining knowledge about Marathi rituals and festivals.

Neha, who is known for her work in 'Dhruv Tara', said: "I am a Gujarati, but with each passing day, I am moulding myself into the character of Sailee. Even in real life, I call my mother 'Aai', while the attire I wear, which is also that of a Maharashtrian girl, is totally different from how I am in real life."

Stating that she is enjoying portraying a Marathi 'mulgi', Neha said, "In order to attain more perfection, I have gained knowledge about Marathi rituals and festivals."

The show also stars Kanwar Dhillon as Sachin.

Produced by Rahul Kumar Tewary, 'Udne Ki Aasha' will air on Star Plus from March 12 at 9 p.m.