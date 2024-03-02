AIMMP Showcases Portuguese Excellence At The Dubai Wood Show 2024

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Twelve leading companies from this European country will showcase a

range of sustainable and innovative products at the region's premier industry event.

Dubai: The Portuguese Association of Wood and Furniture Industries, or

AIMMP in short, is set to make a significant impact at the Dubai Wood Show 2024, to be held from March 5 to 7 at the Dubai International Convention & Exhibition Centre. As the premier event for the Middle East's wood, furniture accessories, and woodworking machinery industry,the show serves as the ideal platform for Portuguese brands to demonstrate their excellence and quality on a global stage.

The AIMMP has been at the forefront of leading the Portuguese wood and furniture industries into international markets, leveraging platforms like the Dubai Wood Show to highlight the sector's innovation, sustainability, and superior design. This year, AIMMP is enhancing its participation with a special exhibition showcasing the Portuguese heritage in the wood sector.

The display will feature a journey from the iconic Portuguese Caravel to various emblematic

pieces and utensils, narrating Portugal's rich history and extensive knowledge in this industry.

“The Dubai Wood Show is more than just an event for us; it's a testament to the Portuguese wood and furniture sector's journey, resilience, and craftsmanship. Our participation, highlighted by a unique exhibition of our heritage, aims not only to showcase our products' exceptional quality and design but also to tell the story of Portugal's legacy in wood innovation”, said Mr. Vitor Pocas, President of the AIMMP.

“We are proud to represent our country and its industries, showcasing to the UAE and the

broader region the very best we have to offer. This platform allows us to connect, learn, and grow, further cementing the Portuguese mark on the global wood and furniture map”, added Mr. Vitor Pocas.

This year's Dubai Wood Show is an unparalleled opportunity for AIMMP and its participating brands to showcase the distinctiveness of Portuguese products, from their deep-rooted history to modern-day innovations. The association's dedication to promoting Portuguese excellence is evident in its diverse array of products being presented at Dubai Wood Show – Hall 6 Stands A02 and A04.

About AIMMP:

AIMMP is a public benefit association, founded in 1957, with the corporate objective, according to its Statutes, "to legally represent all companies integrated within its associative scope, namely in the conclusion of collective labour agreements, promotion and defence of business rights and professional training actions." AIMMP is the only business association in the sector with a national scope and with a Tierra perspective, representing all forest-based industries, except cellulose, paper, and cork. Under the terms of its statutes, five sub-sector divisions are foreseen: cutting,

slaughtering, sawing, and wooden packaging; Panels, Other Wood Derivatives and Biomass Energy; Carpentry and the like; Furniture and the like; Export, import and distribution of wood and wood products. These industries exported around 3.3 billion euros per year.