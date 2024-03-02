Spanish Tourist Allegedly Gang-Raped In Jharkhand: Three Arrested, Manhunt For Others Underway

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a distressing incident, a foreign tourist from Spain was allegedly gang-raped in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Friday night. The appalling act transpired at Kurumahat in the Hansdiha police station area, where the tourist couple had set up a makeshift tent for the night. The victims, who had recently arrived from Bangladesh on a two-wheeler, were en route to Nepal through Bihar.

Jarmundi Sub Divisional Police Officer Santosh Kumar assured that more comprehensive details about the incident would be provided later. According to reports, seven to eight local youths are suspected to be involved in the crime, with three already apprehended. A manhunt is underway to capture the remaining suspects.

The victim has been admitted to a local hospital for medical care. State Health Minister Banna Gupta, while expressing his lack of awareness about the complete details, pledged stringent action against the perpetrators. He emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring justice for all, irrespective of nationality.

Reacting to the incident, BJP MLA Anant Ojha condemned it as a "stain on the state" and pointed to the alarming decline in the law and order situation. He called for swift police action and urged the government to take immediate and stringent measures against those responsible. Ojha emphasized that such incidents underscore the failure of the current administration in maintaining law and order in the region.

