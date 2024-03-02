               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
President Ilham Aliyev: Renewable Projects Agenda Of Azerbaijan Is Very Ambitious


(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Renewable projects agenda of Azerbaijan is very ambitious,” President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with Euronews TV channel, Azernews reports.

The head of state noted:“The Caspian Sea potential of Azerbaijan is 157 gigawatt, which is based on the assessment of the International Finance Corporation. And we already started this important journey. We plan to use renewables maybe in the 10-year time at the maximum degree and reduce the consumption of natural gas domestically.”

