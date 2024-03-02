President Ilham Aliyev: Renewable Projects Agenda Of Azerbaijan Is Very Ambitious

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Renewable projects agenda of Azerbaijan is very ambitious,”
President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with Euronews TV
channel, Azernews reports.
The head of state noted:“The Caspian Sea potential of
Azerbaijan is 157 gigawatt, which is based on the assessment of the
International Finance Corporation. And we already started this
important journey. We plan to use renewables maybe in the 10-year
time at the maximum degree and reduce the consumption of natural
gas domestically.”
MENAFN02032024000195011045ID1107925166
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.