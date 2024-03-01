20,000 Worshipers Perform Friday Prayer At Al-Aqsa Mosque

Occupied Jerusalem, March 1 (Petra)-- Despite the tight military controls put in place by the Israeli occupation authorities, about 20,000 worshipers performed Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque/ Al-Haram Al-Sharif in the occupied city of Jerusalem."20,000 performed Friday prayers inside the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, despite the significant restrictions imposed by the Israeli occupation authorities on the entry of worshipers," according to a statement released by the Islamic Awqaf Department in Jerusalem.

