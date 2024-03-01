Lay's Unveils First Ever Heart-Shaped Potato-Based Pellet Chip

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi : Diversifying its portfolio, Lay's, one of the leading potato chips brands in India, is thrilled to unveil Layâ€TMs Shapez Heartiez, with the brandâ€TMs first 3D heart-shaped potato-based pellet. This introduction also marks the debut of Lay's Shapez, a sub-brand dedicated to pushing the boundaries of snacking with playful shapes, textures, and flavours.



Layâ€TMs Shapez Heartiez has been launched in direct response to the growing need for fun, and crunchy snacks that go beyond traditional offerings in the rapidly expanding potato-based pellet chips market. This intuitive innovation is quintessentially Lay's, a brand known for its dedication to quality and quest for providing the perfect crunch. With Shapez Heartiez, Lay's proudly reiterates its position as a love mark brand, consistently introducing fresh and thrilling experiences for consumers.



Adding a sweet twist to the snacking experience, Layâ€TMs Shapez Heartiez is available in Caramel flavour, first-ever sweet flavour chip by Layâ€TMs, alongside the familiar savoury comfort of Masala flavour. This diverse lineup ensures there's a Heartiez for every heart (and taste bud)!



Radiating excitement on the campaign's launch, Saumya Rathor, Category Lead - Potato Chips, PepsiCo India, said, â€œLay's Shapez Heartiez is a delicious embodiment of our continuous drive at Lay's to inject creativity, fun, and flavour into the snacking experience. From the unique heart-shaped pellets themselves to the vibrant and distinctive packaging, every element invites consumers to embark on a delightful journey. This launch isn't just about a new product; it's a testament to our commitment to continuous innovation and portfolio expansion. By diversifying our offerings with exciting concepts like Shapez Heartiez, we ensure that Lay's remains at the forefront of redefining the snacking experience for our valued consumers."



Available at affordable prices of INR 5, 10, and 20, Layâ€TMs Shapez Heartiez is easily available across all retail and e-commerce platforms.



