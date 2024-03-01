(MENAFN- Frost & Sullivan) Planon Identified by Frost & Sullivan As Best In Class In The Global Iot-Driven Smart Buildings Industry

The Planon Platform enables customers to convert their properties into smart buildings and transform their building operations into scalable, affordable, and manageable smart business processes.





SAN ANTONIO, TX. – November 16, 2023 – Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the Internet of Things (IoT)-driven smart buildings industry and, based on its analysis results, recognizes Planon with the 2023 Global Product Leadership Award. The company is highly committed to innovation, evident through its comprehensive portfolio of proptech-enabled smart building solutions, far surpassing its contemporaries in terms of solution diversity. Specifically, the company's complete toolset integrates third-party technologies and solutions, driving cost-efficient, scalable, and value-focused digitalization in the real estate and facility management sectors.

The Planon Platform enables customers to connect a wide range of smart building solutions on a unified platform and allows them to utilize operational data to guide their management and business decisions. Empowered by an array of unique capabilities, the platform is a truly open application that is compatible with other systems and allows the development of additional competencies with integrated IoT features. The open system architecture helps customers automate their business processes while optimizing their built environment's existing technology stack. The platform seamlessly integrates into existing smart building solutions or into those preferred by building users or operators.

Anirudh Bhaskaran, Industry Principal, Frost & Sullivan, observed,“Planon addresses the smart buildings space's IoT technology adoption challenge by employing a 'problem-first' approach that shapes its customers' IoT implementation strategies around their business needs and infrastructure requirements. It combines the advantages of an integrated workplace management system (IWMS) with embedded IoT infrastructure to form its smart, sustainable building management platform.”

The Planon Platform's interoperability capability enables customers to leverage market innovations and local (or regional) technology preferences while efficiently and affordably managing operational complexities. The platform's automated response feature, which either triggers a process or sends a command to the smart asset, is a key differentiator in the smart buildings space. Planon builds on the innovative solution's competitive differentiation by focusing on customer-led and market-driven innovation.

“Planon understands the market's needs and delivers a winning solution designed and embedded with high quality and reliable performance, contributing to its product leadership. Its 'open' platform implements standard processes and practices for seamless navigation of diverse IoT systems, differentiating it as a global product leader in the rapidly evolving smart buildings space,” added Sama Suwal, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid market acceptance. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Planon

Planon is the leading global provider of Smart Sustainable Building Management software that connects buildings, people, and processes. By eliminating data silos and aligning solutions into one shared information platform, Planon provides all building stakeholders with actionable and meaningful insights. Independent market research and consulting firms have consistently rated Planon as a global leader in the market. Planon has implemented its comprehensive solutions for more than 2,800 clients, supported by offices and partners around the world.

