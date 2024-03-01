(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) JCB and Keisei Electric Railway launch Keisei Skyliner promotion for JCB cardmembers

TOKYO, Mar 1, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., Japan's only international payment brand, announces the launch of a discount promotion for JCB cardmembers in collaboration with Keisei Electric Railway Co., Ltd. from March 16 to August 31, 2024. Through this promotion, JCB cardmembers can enjoy a smooth and cost-effective journey from Narita Airport to Keisei Ueno and Nippori on the Keisei Skyliner.







The Keisei Skyliner is an airport limited express train that operates between Keisei Ueno Station and Narita Airport Terminal 1. It connects Nippori Station to Narita Airport Terminal 2·3 via the Narita Sky Access Line in a minimum of 36 minutes.

At the Skyliner ticket counter at Narita Airport Terminal 1 and Narita Airport Terminal 2·3, JCB cardmembers can purchase a one-way Keisei Skyliner ticket at 2,310 JPY for an adult and 1,150 JPY for a child and further receive 10% cashback at a later date. At the Skyliner ticket counter at Keisei Ueno Station and Nippori Station, JCB cardmembers will receive 10% of the amount paid as a cashback on the purchase of a one-way Keisei Skyliner ticket at some future date. To enjoy these discounts, JCB cardmembers simply present the special offer page on JCB Special Offers at the Skyliner ticket counter and pay with a JCB card issued outside Japan. For more information on this promotion, please visit

JCB Special Offers .

As a Japanese brand with a spirit of hospitality, JCB provides services that enrich the travel experience of its cardmembers. Through JCB Global, the official YouTube channel, and the JSO website, JCB provides its cardmembers around the world with beneficial promotions and convenient services in multiple languages. To watch the "Enrich your travel in Japan with OMOTENASHI" video, please click

here . To visit the JCB Special Offers website, please click here .

About JCB

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 46 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 156 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit:

Contact

Ayaka Nakajima

Corporate Communications

Tel: +81-3-5778-8353

Email: ...

Source: JCBSectors: Cards & Payments, Travel & Tourism