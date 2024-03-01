Iran's Elections Today: Litmus Test As Iranians Head To Vote For Parliamentary Polls

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Iran's elections today: In the midst of extensive protests spanning several years, Iranians are set to participate in voting on Friday to elect members of a fresh parliament from a roster of pre-approved candidates, they will cast their votes for the 88-member Assembly of Experts, a significant entity responsible for appointing the supreme leader Iran, with approximately 87 million people, there are roughly 61 million eligible voters, all of whom must be at least 18 years old ballot counting process is primarily manual, implying that the final election outcome might not be declared until three days following the voting day, although interim results could surface earlier Read: Why Iran attacked Pakistan, Syria and IraqAs per Iran's constitution, five seats in parliament are specifically allocated for representatives of religious minority groups the 2021 presidential election, which resulted in the victory of hard-liner Ebrahim Raisi, the voter turnout stood at 49%, marking the lowest recorded turnout for a presidential vote. Millions of ballots were deemed invalid, presumably from individuals who felt compelled to vote but chose not to cast a ballot, in the 2019 parliamentary race, the turnout was recorded at 42%.Political PartiesIran does not possess a tradition of structured party membership or well-defined party agendas, with politics primarily organized along factional lines reformist faction, marginalized from the country's political mainstream following disputes over the re-election of a hardline president in 2009, has refrained from endorsing any specific list of candidates for the parliamentary elections.

Also Read: The Middle East faces economic chaosThe largest hardline faction, comprising former members of the elite Revolutionary Guards, their affiliated Basij militia, and other supporters of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is expected to maintain its dominance in parliament. This faction includes parties such as the Devotees and Path-seekers of the Islamic Revolution, the Front of Islamic Revolution Stability, the Islamic Coalition Party, and the Association of Combatant Clergy do women stand?Parliamentary election in Iran is viewed as a significant assessment of the country's political climate. Among the candidates, there are 1,713 women, a notable increase from the 819 who ran in the previous election in 2020. The voting is scheduled for March 1, and the newly elected parliamentAccording to AFP, Afifeh Abedi, a reformist female candidate in Iran's upcoming legislative elections on Friday, aims to enhance the role of women in society and introduce a new perspective in a parliament primarily controlled by conservative men.\"Women are very active in society but hold a very small share of the power,\" the 44-year-old candidate told AFP ahead of a campaign event at a mosque in southern Tehran current Iranian parliament, largely controlled by conservative factions, comprises just 16 female members, with four representing Tehran, the capital of approximately 15,200 candidates vying for parliamentary seats, only about 12% are women, as per statistics from the interior ministry assurances from consecutive administrations, there has been only one instance where a woman held a position in the cabinet, which occurred in 2009 in IranFollowing the 2022 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody, the Iranian parliament has shifted its focus towards addressing issues related to Iran's compulsory headscarf, or hijab, for women. Amini's death sparked widespread protests across the nation protests swiftly evolved into demands for the overthrow of Iran's clerical rulers. Subsequently, a security crackdown ensued, resulting in the deaths of over 500 individuals and the detention of more than 22,000 others recent weeks, there has been a growing dissemination of calls to boycott the upcoming elections. Notably, Nobel Peace Prize laureate and imprisoned women's rights activist Narges Mohammadi has labelled the elections as a“sham” and has advocated for their boycott.“The Islamic Republic, with its ruthless and brutal suppression, the killing of young people on the streets, the executions and the imprisonment and torture of men and women, deserves national sanctions and global disgrace,” Mohammadi said in a statement.(With inputs from agencies)



MENAFN01032024007365015876ID1107921138