'Jana Gana Mangala...' Kerala MLA Leaves Congress Red Faced With His Version Of National Anthem (WATCH)

'Jana Gana Mangala...' is how a Congress leader in Kerala started the national anthem at a party event before he was stopped by others who were left flabbergasted by the rendition. A video of the incident, being shared widely by the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, shows the MLA starting the National Anthem with 'Jana Gana Mangala'.



According to BJP leaders, the MLA was promptly interrupted by others, and then someone suggested playing it through a CD. Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor is also seen on stage.

Slamming the Congress, BJP National Secretary Satya Kumar Y said, "It's truly a matter of shame that these politicians, who are representatives of the public, can't even sing the national anthem of the country properly."

"Even a 7-year-old knows the National Anthem of India, but these Congress politicians' tongues get twisted when singing it," he added.