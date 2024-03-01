Czech Republic Upgrades JAS-39 Gripen Fighters

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
The Czech Republic will modernize the JAS-39 Gripen fighters in
its Air Force, Azernews reports, citing foreign
media outlets.
The fighters will be upgraded based on the conclusion of an
additional agreement with Sweden to their lease agreement. The
document will be signed in the first half of the year. The cost
will amount to 1.028 billion crowns (about $43.5 million).
The upgrade will affect aircraft communication and
identification systems. The capabilities of the weapons installed
on them will be expanded. The fighters, according to the agency,
will be able to carry out round-the-clock in-flight refueling.
There are 14 Gripen in the Czech Air Force. The fighters were
leased from Sweden in 2005. Its term expires in 2027. The annual
rent is approximately 1.7 billion kronor (about $75 million).
Prague, as the Czech media informed earlier, is negotiating with
Stockholm to extend the lease of the squadron until 2035, when
Swedish aircraft in the national Air Force should replace 24
American F-35 fighter jets. Their purchase in September 2023 was
approved by the Czech government.
