Global Cold Heading Machine Market Size, Revenue And Insights Till 2030

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Cold heading, occasionally known as cold forming, is a technique for gradually shaping metal into net-shaped or nearly-net-shaped components. Using a series of solid hammers and dies, the cold heading machine forms a part from a slug that is first cut from a continuous coil of wire material. The beginning slug and finished item have nearly the same volume when using this process, producing little to no waste and drastically lowering material costs.

Market Dynamics

Growing Demand from the Electrical Industry Drives the Global Market

Growing population, improvements in infrastructure, rising living standards and incomes among the middle class, and a shift away from inefficient incandescent bulbs are all factors driving the global cold-heading machine market. Since the demand for mobile phones, laptop devices, gaming consoles, and other personal devices has been continually rising, the worldwide consumer electronics business has been expanding dramatically. The Asia-Pacific electronics manufacturing market is expected to grow due to the region's large number of OEMs. The sector is expanding due to low prices, easy access to raw materials, and cheap labor.

Expanding Aerospace and Defence Industries Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Cold heading is used in aerospace and defense to produce precise and accurate parts for military vehicles, ammunition, and aircraft. The "supercycle" that the aerospace and military industry is currently in may continue during the forecast period due to the massive order backlog. Each country has also been investing in its defense businesses to maintain peace and security. In addition, governments allocate a fixed sum in their annual budgets for the defense sector. It is projected that the market under study will expand due to regular budget increases for national defense in countries like the United States, China, and India.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the most significant shareholder in the global cold heading machine market and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.80% during the projection period. Despite the trade spat with the US disrupting the economy in 2019, China's GDP increased by about 5.8%. Industrial fasteners are traditionally produced and exported mainly from China. Since entering the World Trade Organization, it has developed into the most prominent maker and exporter of fasteners across all categories. The country is home to many firms, and the industrial fasteners industry is fragmented. These factors are anticipated to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.20%, generating USD 1,348.04 million during the forecast period. Germany dominates the European automotive market and has one-third of the cars on the continent with its 41 assembly and engine production facilities. Germany is one of the major hubs for the aircraft industry and is home to several enterprises, including suppliers of raw materials and components and equipment manufacturers. As new residential construction activity has increased, the nation's construction industry has been quietly growing.

The United States consumer electronics industry is among the world's most enormous. In terms of the market size, it is among the most attractive possibilities for the economic sector. The global cold heading machine market is anticipated to continue its leadership during the forecast period due to innovative technologies, the proliferation of research and development centers, and the growing demand from end-users. Due to the quick rate of innovation, the development of technology, and R&D operations in the electronics industry, there is a significant need for newer and faster electronic devices. The number of manufacturing facilities and development hubs in the US has significantly increased due to the focus on producing high-end goods.

Key Highlights



The global cold heading machine market was valued at USD 3,267.40 million in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 5,335.53 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.60 % during the forecast period (2022-2030).





Based on technique, the global cold heading machine market is bifurcated into upsetting and extrusion. The upsetting segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.90% during the forecast period.





Based on the end-user industry, the global cold heading machine market is bifurcated into automotive, electrical and electronics, industrial, aerospace and defense, and others. The automotive segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.30% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is the most significant shareholder in the global cold heading machine market and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.80% during the projection period.



Competitive Players

The global cold heading machine market's major key players are Asahi Sunac Corporation, Chun Zu Machinery Industry Co. Ltd, GFM GmbH Steyr, Hatebur Umformmaschinen AG, Hubei Tri-ring Metalforming Equipment Co. Ltd (YSD), Industrial Machinery Corporation, Komatsu Industries Corp., Lan Dee Woen Factory Co. Ltd, Nakashimada Engineering Works Ltd., National Machinery LLC, Nedschroef Machinery, SACMA Limbiate SpA, Sakamura Machine Co. Ltd, Samrat Machine Tools, Siijn Intelligent Forming Machinery Company Limited, Tanisaka Iron Works Co. Ltd, and Yeswin Machinery Co. Ltd.

Market News



In June 2022, In cooperation with the relevant partners and associations, Messe Düsseldorf postponed wire and tube to June 20–24, 2022. The Düsseldorf trade show calendar has been modified due to the fast-spreading Omicron variant and the currently very dynamic infection patterns, necessitating a rescheduling of the wire and Tube initially scheduled for 9 to 13 May. As a result of METAV being partially held concurrently, the new period provides more planning security and extra value. The German Machine Tool Builders' Association (VDW) had already postponed this vital trade show for metalworking technologies until June 21–24.



Global Cold Heading Machine Market: Segmentation

By Technique



Upsetting

Extrusion



By End-User Industry



Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Industrial

Aerospace and Defense

Other End-user Industries



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA



