Ronaldo Disqualified For One Match Due To Gesture Shown In Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
Portuguese striker of Saudi Arabian club Al-Nasr Cristiano
Ronaldo has been fined and disqualified for one game due to the
gesture that he demonstrated during a match last week, Azernews reports, citing the Saudi Arabian
Football Federation.
On February 25, Al-Nasr beat Al-Shabab, another club from this
kingdom. Ronaldo opened the scoring in the game, and the winning
goal was scored in the 87th minute. After the final whistle, the
Portuguese strike put his hand to his ear, and then waved it
several times in the pelvic area. It is noted that the gesture was
addressed to the opponent's fans, who shouted the name of the
Argentine striker Lionel Messi during the game. The next day, the
federation launched an investigation against the Portuguese because
of this gesture.
It is worth noting that the player was disqualified due to a
violation of the rules of the disciplinary committee of the
federation. Ronaldo must also pay a fine of 30,000 Saudi riyals
($7.9 thousand), 20,000 ($5.3 thousand) of which are to Al-Shabab,
and another 10,000 ($2.6 thousand) to the kingdom's football
federation.
