Ronaldo Disqualified For One Match Due To Gesture Shown In Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Portuguese striker of Saudi Arabian club Al-Nasr Cristiano Ronaldo has been fined and disqualified for one game due to the gesture that he demonstrated during a match last week, Azernews reports, citing the Saudi Arabian Football Federation.

On February 25, Al-Nasr beat Al-Shabab, another club from this kingdom. Ronaldo opened the scoring in the game, and the winning goal was scored in the 87th minute. After the final whistle, the Portuguese strike put his hand to his ear, and then waved it several times in the pelvic area. It is noted that the gesture was addressed to the opponent's fans, who shouted the name of the Argentine striker Lionel Messi during the game. The next day, the federation launched an investigation against the Portuguese because of this gesture.

It is worth noting that the player was disqualified due to a violation of the rules of the disciplinary committee of the federation. Ronaldo must also pay a fine of 30,000 Saudi riyals ($7.9 thousand), 20,000 ($5.3 thousand) of which are to Al-Shabab, and another 10,000 ($2.6 thousand) to the kingdom's football federation.