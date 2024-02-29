Qatar, Sweden Hold Political Consultation Round

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Stockholm: The Foreign Ministries of the State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Sweden held in Stockholm on Thursday the third round of political consultations.

The Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, HE Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi headed the Qatari side in the political consultations, while the Swedish side was headed by the State Secretary for Foreign Affairs HE Jan Knutsson.

During the round of political consultations, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen and support them.

The political consultation round was attended by HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Sweden Nadia bint Ahmad Al Sheebi, HE Director of the European Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Saoud bin Abdulla Zaid Al Mahmoud, and the accompanying delegation.