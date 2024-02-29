(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 February 2024 - Global tech brand OnePlus today launched the 2024 OnePlus Photography Awards (OPA) in partnership with the International Photography Awards (IPA) - the global platform that encourages photographers to discover and share artistic creations - together bringing premium smartphone imaging experiences to more photography enthusiasts worldwide.



To provide an even more open platform for all mobile photography enthusiasts, Hasselblad ambassadors and Hasselblad masters will join the professional judges of OPA 2024 alongside OnePlus imaging product experts and the professional IPA jury team. This year, OnePlus is introducing even more exciting rewards including prize money of up to US$10,000 plus a complimentary OnePlus device for the winner of the Photo of the Year award to encourage photography enthusiasts around the globe to participate in OPA 2024 .





"OnePlus believes that photography is more than simply passively documenting what exists in front of the lens; it must actively seek to create and capture moments that leave a lasting impact. Our goal is to empower users to transform ordinary scenes into extraordinary experiences through the art of photography," said Emily Dai, Head of Global Brand and Marketing at OnePlus. "Building on our long-term collaboration with IPA, we are looking forward to working even more closely together to explore the future of professional photography on mobile phones. By co-hosting photography contests, we aim to enable more photography enthusiasts around the world to amplify their distinctive tone and unique emotion and elevate moments into unforgettable masterpieces on their mobile phones."



"We are delighted to once again be partnering with OnePlus in 2024. Our collaboration has helped drive huge leaps in mobile photography over the past three years, and we are thrilled to continue working alongside an organization that puts creativity and quality so clearly at the forefront. OnePlus' continued role as the Official Smartphone of IPA reinforces our shared passion for advancing the craft of photography through innovation," said Hossein Farmani, President and Founder of the International Photography Awards. "OnePlus consistently pushes boundaries to reach for the impossible in mobile photography. Through its cutting-edge technology and commitment to providing its global community with the best possible products, OnePlus provides users with a platform for unlimited creative expression, and we look forward to taking this collaboration to new heights in 2024!"



As the Official Smartphone of IPA 2024, the OnePlus 12 is a photography master with a professional-grade camera system built on flagship hardware and advanced image processing algorithms developed in collaboration with Hasselblad. Featuring the 4th Gen Hasselblad Camera for Mobile, the OnePlus 12 is equipped with an industry-first Sony LYT-808 wide angle sensor, 64MP 3x periscope telephoto camera, 114° field of view 48MP ultra-wide camera, the latest RAW HDR algorithm, and the newly upgraded Hasselblad portrait mode. Together, these features deliver an effortless pro-level camera that forms the foundation for the best ever mobile photography experience.



For further details about OnePlus's partnership with IPA in 2024 and OPA 2024, please visit the official OnePlus website .







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About IPA The International Photography AwardsTM conducts an annual competition for professional, amateur, and student photographers on a global scale, creating one of the most ambitious and comprehensive competitions in the photography world today.



About OnePlus OnePlus is a global mobile technology brand that challenges conventional concepts of technology. Founded on the "Never Settle" mantra, OnePlus creates exquisitely designed devices with premium build quality and high-performance hardware. OnePlus thrives on cultivating strong bonds and growing alongside its community of users and fans.



