Low-Calorie Sweetener Market Share, Size, Trends, Segments And Forecast By 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Low-Calorie Sweetener Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 “, The global low-calorie sweetener market size reached US$ 29.5 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 41.2 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% during 2024–2032.

Low-calorie sweeteners (LCS) distinguish themselves from processed and refined sugars by containing notably fewer calories. Acesulfame-potassium, aspartame, advantame, neotame, saccharin, and sucralose constitute LCS, derived from sugar alcohols, synthetic substitutes, and herbal/plant extracts. These sweeteners possess unique compositions and metabolic processes, contributing negligible to zero caloric value to food products. They facilitate reduced calorie consumption, compliance with dietary guidelines, and control over sugar intake, all while preserving the enjoyable sweetness across a range of culinary creations.

For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/low-calorie-sweetener-market/requestsample

Low-Calorie Sweetener Market Trends and Drivers:

Currently, the market is witnessing a notable surge in demand for Low-Calorie Sweeteners (LCS) within the food and beverage (F&B) sector. This demand is primarily driven by the need to create a wide array of processed food items and soft drinks. Simultaneously, the increased consumption of LCS, spurred by growing health consciousness among global populations, is playing a pivotal role in shaping a positive trajectory for the market.

Furthermore, the expanding use of LCS in the production of various energy beverages, which are favored by athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and gym attendees, is contributing to the market's expansion. Moreover, the rising prevalence of chronic ailments such as diabetes and obesity, largely due to unhealthy dietary habits, is reinforcing the growth of the market.

Additionally, key players in the market are actively innovating LCS formulations to improve efficacy and quality, thereby propelling market advancement.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Source:



Natural Artificial

Breakup by Product:



Sucralose

Saccharin

Aspartame

Neotame

Advantam

Acesulfame Potassium

Stevia Others



Breakup by Form:



Solid Liquid



Breakup by Application:



Food



Dairy and Frozen Foods



Confectionery



Bakery



Tabletop Sweetener

Others

Beverages

Pharmaceuticals Others

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition North America Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill Incorporated

Celanese Corporation

Cumberland Packing Corp.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Ingredion Incorporated

Merisant Company

Roquette Frères Tate & Lyle PLC.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 |United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163