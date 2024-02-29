Automotive Steering System Market Analysis, Top Companies, New Technology, Demand And Opportunity 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Automotive Steering System Market Report by Type (Electric Power Steering (EPS), Hydraulic Power Steering (HPS), Electro-Hydraulic Power Steering (EHPS), Manual Steering), Component (Steering Column, Steering Wheel Speed Sensors, Electric Motors, Hydraulic Pumps, and Others), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles), and Region 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the automotive steering system market report .

How big is the automotive steering system market?

The global automotive steering system market size reached US$ 33.8 Billion in 2023, projected to reach US$ 46.1 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 3.4% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Automotive Steering System Industry:

Increased Focus on Safety and Driver Comfort:

The growing emphasis on vehicle safety and driver comfort is a key factor propelling the growth of the automotive steering system industry. Modern steering systems are integral to advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), contributing to vehicle safety through features like lane-keeping assistance and adaptive cruise control. Consumers' increasing awareness of safety features and their demand for higher comfort levels in vehicles encourage automakers to adopt advanced steering systems, thereby fueling the expansion of the industry. Enhanced ergonomic designs and the integration of haptic feedback technology further refines the driving experience, making steering systems more intuitive and responsive to the needs of the driver.

Rise in Vehicle Production and Sales:

With global vehicle production and sales on the rise, there is an increasing demand for automotive steering systems. The growth of the industry is directly tied to the overall expansion of the automotive sector, as every new vehicle requires a reliable steering system. This growth is supported by rising consumer purchasing power, urbanization, and the growing preference for personal mobility solutions, which in turn boosts the demand for innovative steering systems incorporated in new vehicle models. Furthermore, the resurgence of the automotive industry post-economic downturns, coupled with consumer trends favoring advanced, safer vehicles, significantly contributes to the escalating demand for sophisticated steering systems.

Technological Advancements:

The automotive steering system industry is significantly influenced by ongoing technological innovations, particularly in electric power steering (EPS) and steer-by-wire systems. These technologies offer enhanced fuel efficiency, reduced emissions, and better handling, aligning with the global shift toward greener, more energy-efficient vehicles. Automakers are increasingly integrating these advanced systems to meet consumer expectations for smoother, more responsive driving experiences, and to comply with stringent environmental regulations, driving the growth of the industry. The incorporation of AI and connectivity features further elevates steering systems, enabling predictive steering responses and adaptive control, which enhances vehicle safety and the overall driving experience.

For an in-depth analysis, you can request a sample copy of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-steering-system-market/requestsample

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.



China Automotive Systems Inc.

Denso Corporation

Georgsmarienhütte Holding GmbH

Gss Steering Systems LLC

JTEKT Corporation

Knorr-Bremse AG

Mando Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Nexteer Automotive (Pacific Century Motors)

NSK Ltd.

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Rollax GmbH & Co. KG thyssenkrupp AG.

Automotive Steering System Market Report Segmentation:

By Type:



Electric Power Steering (EPS)

Hydraulic Power Steering (HPS)

Electro-Hydraulic Power Steering (EHPS) Manual Steering

Electric power steering (EPS) dominates the market due to its higher energy efficiency, better fuel economy, and lower greenhouse gas emissions compared to hydraulic steering systems, along with its increasing integration in modern vehicles for enhanced driving experience.

By Component:



Steering Column

Steering Wheel Speed Sensors

Electric Motors

Hydraulic Pumps Others

Based on the component, the market has been segmented into steering column, steering wheel speed sensors, electric motors, hydraulic pumps, and others.

By Vehicle Type:



Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Passenger cars represent the largest segment as they constitute several vehicles produced globally, with rising consumer demand for comfort, fuel efficiency, and advanced safety features driving the adoption of sophisticated steering systems in this category.

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific's dominance in the automotive steering system market is attributed to the high vehicle production rates, increasing adoption of advanced automotive technologies, and the presence of rapidly growing economies like China and India, which are major hubs for the automotive industry.

Global Automotive Steering System Market Trends:

The global automotive steering system market is marked by innovative trends, predominantly driven by the shift toward more energy-efficient, responsive, and safer steering mechanisms. There is a growing inclination toward electric power steering (EPS) systems, favored for their energy efficiency, enhanced fuel economy, and lower emissions compared to hydraulic systems. Advancements in autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles are also influencing the market, with integrated advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and steer-by-wire technologies enhancing the driving experience by offering improved precision, adaptability, and feedback. Additionally, the rising demand for luxury and high-performance vehicles is fueling the adoption of sophisticated steering systems that provide superior control and comfort to the driver.

Ask Analyst for Customization: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=5619&flag=C

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high-technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163