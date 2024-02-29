Apna And AICTE To Facilitate Job And Career Discovery For Engineering And Management Graduates

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 29 February 2024: Amidst a surge in the talent pool of young professionals, apna - Indiaâ€TMs leading jobs and professional networking platform - yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), a visionary building tools to give access to students as being the official partner for AiCTE, aiming to transform the job placement landscape for college graduates of within the nationâ€TMs burgeoning workforce despite their geography.



This strategic partnership ensures that any fresher graduating from an Engineering, Diploma or Management institute will gain access to placement services independent of their college or city. With an extensive user base of 5 crore users and over 5 lakh employers, apna emerges as a fitting platform for AICTE to collaborate with. With this strategic collaboration, apna intends to enable job opportunities for Engineering and Management Graduates by connecting them with employers.



The MoU was signed in the esteemed presence of the Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in the Government of India, Mr. Dharmendra Pradhan, Secretary Higher Education Shri K Sanjay Murthy, UGC Chairperson, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar and NCVET Chairperson, Dr. Nirmaljeet Kalsi and other dignitaries.



By bridging the talent gap and leveraging apnaâ€TMs extensive network, the groundbreaking partnership has created a pre-placement tech stack. It stands out as the go-to platform right from the start, providing essential features like an AI-based resume builder and comprehensive assistance for students in navigating job and career exploration with the AI-aided interview preparation facility.



Under the MoU, apna will offer design, development and upkeep of the AICTE Career Portal for 5 years. The platform is poised to revolutionize opportunities for graduating students, providing them access to a wide array of both Indian and international job opportunities, including internships for current students. Tailored for aspiring job seekers, the platform will also include an AI-based resume builder, real-time notifications for new opportunities and community engagement through specialized affinity-based groups on apna. Additionally, by Q3 of 2024, the portal will introduce AI-aided interview preparation and salary assessment by leveraging apnaâ€TMs broad network to provide actionable insights and benchmark salary trends across industries.



Prof. Rajive Kumar, Member Secretary AICTE commented, â€œThe association of AICTE with apna will provide opportunities to the students particularly in the rural areas in preparing their CV, identifying the skill gaps as per the market needs and getting employment not in the country but also across the globe. Students will also get internship opportunities in the best of the companies. apna will provide all such opportunities to the students free of cost. I appeal to the institutions to disseminate and encourage the students to take advantage of these opportunities.â€



This strategic alliance marks a significant milestone in apnaâ€TMs mission to empower professionals and bridge Indiaâ€TMs talent gap. By democratizing access to career opportunities and providing tailored support to students, apna and AICTE are set to reshape the future of college placement in India.

Nirmit Parikh, Founder & CEO of apna, commented, â€œIn todayâ€TMs dynamic job landscape, we are committed to building the future of India by enabling its youth to excel in the national and the global workspace. We at apna believe that Indiaâ€TMs youth will not only meet but lead the charge in shaping the future of the global workforce and plan to address the challenges faced by Indiaâ€TMs youth in navigating the complex job market. We are humbled to be partnering with AICTE. This initiative is envisioned to empower fresh graduates and job seekers with the platform needed to kick-start their careers and meet professional ambitions.â€



Talking about the partnership, Karna Chokshi, Chief Business Officer of apna, said, â€œWith this groundbreaking collaboration with AICTE, we aim to not just enhance job placement opportunities but also foster a generation of empowered professionals. With features like AI-driven tools for resume building and interview preparation on our career portal, we are not only addressing immediate challenges but also laying the groundwork for their sustained success in the long run. Our partnership with AICTE will not only not only bridge the talent gap but also cultivate a workforce that will drive innovation, productivity, and growth across industries, both nationally and internationally.â€



About apna



Founded in 2019, apna is Indiaâ€TMs largest jobs and professional networking platform dedicated to helping Indiaâ€TMs rising workforce unlock unique professional networking and skilling opportunities. apna is on a mission to enable livelihoods for billions in India. With more than 51 million users in 600+ cities and counting and more than 500,000 recruiters across SMBs and enterprises that trust the platform, India has a new destination to discover relevant opportunities.

