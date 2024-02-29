Palestinian Prisoner Dies In Israeli Prison Due To Negligence

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Feb 29 (KUNA) -- Palestinian prisoner Atif Al-Fifae, who was a cancer patient, passed away at the age of 22 in an Israeli occupation prison, due to medical negligence, said the Palestinian authority for POWs and released prisoners.

Al-Rifae was arrested in September 2022, his fourth arrest since he was a child, said the authority in a statement on Thursday. It added that the Israeli occupation authority deprived the prisoner of receiving any medical care.

Al-Rifae is one of hundreds of sick Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons, who face the threat of death every day due to medical negligence, with increasing cases since October 7, the statement said. (end)

nq











MENAFN29022024000071011013ID1107916029