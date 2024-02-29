QRDI Council Launches Industry Innovation Challenge In Partnership With Milaha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar, Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council announced the launch of the Industry Innovation Challenge (IIC) in collaboration with Milaha, a pioneering initiative aimed at fostering open innovation on a broader scale on the second day of Web Summit Qatar.

The IIC presents a unique opportunity for companies to contribute to breakthrough solutions aligned with a larger mission. This program provides grants to multiple companies proposing holistic, technology-based solutions for specific challenges. Each challenge will be championed by a main partner, potentially joined by support from government entities and large local enterprises (LLEs).

Eng. Omar Ali Al-Ansari, Secretary General of the QRDI Council said“We are thrilled to unveil the IIC in partnership with Milaha, a testament to our commitment to driving innovation at a broader scale. This initiative not only fosters open collaboration but also provides a platform for visionary solutions to address complex industry challenges. The IIC reflects our dedication to advancing technology-based solutions and fostering a culture of research and development in Qatar. Together with Milaha, we look forward to propelling the nation towards a sustainable and knowledge-driven future.”

Fahad Bin Saad Al Qahtani, Milaha's Group Chief Executive Officer said:“Milaha's innovation journey has been greatly accelerated with our partnership with QRDI Council. With their generous and active support, we've piloted successful blockchain and AI projects and this initiative represents another unique innovation opportunity at a much larger scale for the country. Sustainability is a key priority for the country and our industry.“Environmental Development” and“Economic Development” are key pillars of Qatar National Vision 2030, and the reduction of greenhouse gasses is a key priority for the maritime industry. Building an electric-powered vessel, one where the value chain can be localized as much as possible represents a transformative ambition for all of us. We look forward to working with our partners and taking on this initiative to build a proud product of Qatar.”

Five outstanding companies will be selected for each IIC, with a substantial USD 5 million allocation for the program. The piloting partner can be either the IIC Champion or other partner entities. However, awarded companies must be based in Qatar to receive the full award beyond the initial $100K. NineSigma, a trusted innovation partner, has been contracted by QRDI to serve as the IIC delivery partner.