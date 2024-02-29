President Ilham Aliyev Sends Letter To 12Th Azerbaijani-Russian Interregional Forum Participants

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev has sent an appeal to the participants of
the 12th Azerbaijani-Russian Interregional Forum, Azernews reports.
The letter read:
"Dear participants of the forum,
First of all, I would like to congratulate you on the opening of
the 12th Azerbaijani-Russian Interregional Forum. This event, which
has already become a good tradition, makes a significant
contribution to the development of bilateral relations between the
Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation.
Interregional forums in this format have already proved to be
effective. Within the framework of the forum, meetings are held
among representatives of the government, business and expert
circles and a constructive and open dialogue is conducted. This
allows us the opportunity to establish contacts, coordinate our
efforts for further joint activities and discuss the prospects for
expanding cooperation in a face-to-face format. The Forum is a
popular platform for establishing direct mutually beneficial
relations between the regions of the Republic of Azerbaijan and
subjects of the Russian Federation.
I would like to note with satisfaction that our partnership,
which is based on the principles of mutual respect and trust, is
multifaceted and covers practically all spheres. Today, the trade
and economic cooperation between our countries is developing
dynamically, our trade is growing, and work is underway in new
areas. The forum will host discussions on future interactions in
the transport and logistics, industrial, agricultural and
environmental fields, which clearly demonstrates the desire of the
two countries to further deepen their relations at the
interregional level.
It is noteworthy that today's forum is being held on the second
anniversary of the signing of the Declaration on Allied Cooperation
between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation. This
significant document was signed two years ago, in February 2022. It
is based on the historical traditions of friendship and
good-neighborliness, deep cultural and humanitarian ties between
our peoples, and raises our interstate relations to a qualitatively
new and allied level.
I am convinced that this forum, just as the previous ones, will
be held in a constructive atmosphere, become a landmark event for
the development of common approaches and contribute to the
achievement of all the planned goals for the benefit of our
friendly countries.
I wish all participants of the Forum successful and fruitful
work!
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 24 February 2024"
