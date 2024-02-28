ATD And Aatek Group Sign Mou

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Aamal Trading & Distribution (ATD), a fully owned subsidiary of Aamal Company, one of the region's leading diversified companies, is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AAtek Group, a leading holistic global system integrator, for the provision of robotic solutions and automation for Generic, Life-Science, Pharma industries and warehouses services by AAtek to ATD.

Combining this expertise with AAtek Group, a leading provider of cutting-edge automation solutions and engineering services for the industrial and medical fields, will allow ATD to expand its business activities.

On this occasion, Sherif Shehata, Executive Director of the Trade Sector at Aamal Company Q.P.S.C., commented:“We are delighted to announce this collaboration with the market leading AAtek Group. As we embark on this new agreement for innovative robotic Solutions and warehouse automation, we embrace the transformative power of technology to elevate our operations, streamline our processes, and ultimately deliver unparalleled efficiency and service quality to our customers. Aamal Trading & Distribution will be representing the AAtek Group brand in the Qatari market, offering its pioneering automation solutions locally. Among the companies that will benefit from these advanced solutions are Aamal Trading & Distribution, Aamal Medical, and Ebn Sina Medical companies. This collaboration will support the expansion of our business operations and open up incredible opportunities for us to tap into new markets and generate additional diversified revenue streams. By diversifying our offerings and reaching out to new markets, we are poised for further growth and endless opportunities.”

Arun Damodaran, CEO of AAtek Company commented:“We are honored to collaborate with Aamal Trading and Distribution, a leading force in trading and distribution. This partnership represents a mutual commitment to excellence, as we introduce adaptable, flexible, swift, modular, and cost-efficient solutions in the robotics and automation sector. Our goal is to penetrate current, contemporary, and future markets, ushering in fresh revenue streams while delivering top-tier support to both utilities and consumers with maximum efficiency.”