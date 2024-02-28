Barshim Announces Launch Of Thrilling What Gravity Challenge

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Mutaz Barshim's famous slogan“What gravity” will become an intriguing challenge for world's best high jumpers later this year.

Flanked by high jump legends Javier Sotomayor of Cuba and Patrik Sjoberg of Sweden, the Qatar's reigning Olympic champion yesterday announced the launch of the What Gravity Challenge, which will feature the top-ranked athletes from across the globe.

The exciting event will take place on May 9 at Katara Amphitheatre, a day before the Doha Diamond League meeting, which will see top track and field stars in action at Qatar Sports Club.

Sotomayor, who holds the world record of highest jump of 2.45m he set in 1993, and Sjoberg, who has the third highest jump of 2.42m behind Barshim's personal best of 2.43m, were named as ambassadors for the thrilling competition.

“The What Gravity Challenge represents a legacy of pride presented on behalf of my beloved country, Qatar, and also a goal for all high jump champions to present their best,” three-time world champion Barshim said at a press conference held at the Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort yesterday.



High Jump legends in one frame: Qatar's Mutaz Barshim, Javier Sotomayor of Cuba and Patrik Sjoberg of Sweden during the press conference yesterday.

“This competition was just an idea on paper and it became a reality thanks to the support of His Excellency Sheikh Joan bin Hamad Al Thani, President of the Qatar Olympic Committee,” the three-time Olympic medalist added.

“We are very happy to make the dream a reality. The championship will showcase top standards with elite athletes in action. Qatar Athletics Federation (QAF) also has great experience in organising the World Championships, which enhances expectations for a distinguished hosting and in accordance with the highest organisational standards. We have obtained the silver rating for the competition from the World Athletics, which is the highest rating for a new competition. The championship will witness the participation of the best 12 contestants in the world.”

Sotomayor said:“As a world record holder, I am excited to watch the next generation of champions push the limits of human potential in defying gravity.”

QAF President Mohammed Issa Al Fadala was confident of staging a blockbuster event.

“We are proud to have three high jump legends with us. We are hopeful that the inaugural edition will be a huge success. The Gravity Challenge represents our commitment to enhancing sports talent and strengthening international cooperation to develop the sport of global athletics,” he said.