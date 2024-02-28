Amir Meets President Of French National Assembly

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Paris: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met Wednesday morning at the headquarters of the National Assembly in Paris with President of the National Assembly of the French Republic HE Yael Braun-Pivet.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and aspects of developing them in various fields, in addition to addressing a number of topics of common interest.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, along with several Their Excellencies members of the official delegation. From the French side, several Their Excellencies members of the National Assembly attended the meeting.