Karnataka Govt Reduces Electricity Tariff Rates For High-Consumption Customers; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a move set to bring relief to consumers across Karnataka, the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) has announced a reduction in electricity tariffs. Effective March 1, 2024, this decision is poised to make a tangible impact on the wallets of residents, industries, and businesses throughout the state.
Under the new directive, electricity rates will see a reduction of 10 paise per unit. However, there's a catch – this reduction applies exclusively to consumers who exceed a monthly consumption threshold of 100 units. This means that those who utilize less than this amount will not benefit from the reduced rates.
