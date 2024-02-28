Enova Expansion Into Türkiye Gains Momentum With Sarten Ambalaj Solar Solutions Deal

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

The contract represents a further step in the expansion into Türkiye which Enova, a joint venture between Majid Al Futtaim and Veolia, announced last year as part of its growing regional operations. The engineering, procurement, and construction contract covers the installation of rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) turn-key solutions across five areas of Sarten's operations in Manisa, Türkiye.

Enova specializes in providing its clients with comprehensive and performance-based energy and facilities management solutions, paving the way to achieve financial, operational, and environmental targets. The company also functions as an operations and maintenance provider, acting as a key enabler of energy efficiency in the industrial sector.

Enova CEO, Renaud Capris, said of the contract,“In signing this agreement with Sarten Ambalaj, Enova is continuing its expansion into Türkiye with a key ambition to reduce carbon emissions for our clients through the implementation of comprehensive, performance-based solutions. Sharing our sustainability aspirations, Sarten Ambalaj is setting an example of an ambitious roadmap towards clean energy in the Turkish market, which ideally would follow suit.”

The new contract covers the implementation of turnkey solar PV solutions with a total installed capacity of 9.258 MWp, with 16,987 PV modules generating 13.01 GWh of green electricity per annum. The three-month implementation is backed by two years of operations and management led by Enova under the current contract.

Zeki Sarıbekir, CEO of Sarten, commented,“In achieving our vision of being the leading packaging company in Türkiye, we strive to minimize the environmental effects of our production processes. We are delighted to sign this contract with Enova in support of our environmental policy, as we aim to make a difference across all areas of our operations. The installation of solar PV solutions at five of our major operations reaffirms this commitment and adds value for our stakeholders.”

The PV solar project for Sarten across five locations in Türkiye has been initiated with immediate effect. In addition to Sarten, Enova is focusing its expansion on sectors such as transportation, healthcare, and industry.

Turkish packaging giant installs solar PV turn-key solutions across five locations, enlisting the support of Enova, a Majid Al Futtaim and Veolia joint-venture company.

About Enova:

Enova is the regional leader in integrated energy and multi-technical services, offering comprehensive and performance-based Energy and Facilities Management solutions to its clients to help achieve their financial, operational, and environmental targets. With more than 5,500 highly trained and multi-skilled employees, Enova serves a wide portfolio of clients in the public, residential, commercial, industrial, and healthcare sectors across the region.

Enova was created in 2002 as a joint venture between Majid Al Futtaim and Veolia. Majid Al Futtaim is the leading shopping malls, communities, retail, and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Veolia is a global leader in optimised resource management; designing and providing water, waste, and energy management solutions which contribute to the sustainable development of communities and industries.

About Veolia:

Veolia group aims to be the benchmark company for ecological transformation. With nearly 179,000 employees worldwide, the Group designs and provides game-changing solutions that are both useful and practical for water, waste and energy management. Through its three complementary business activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, preserve available resources, and replenish them. In 2021, the Veolia group provided 79 million inhabitants with drinking water and 61 million with sanitation, produced nearly 48 million megawatt hours and recovered 48 million tonnes of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE) achieved consolidated revenue of 28,508 billion euros in 2021.

About Majid Al Futtaim:

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

A remarkable business success story, Majid Al Futtaim started from one man's vision to transform the face of shopping, entertainment, and leisure to 'create great moments for everyone, every day'. It has since grown into one of the United Arab Emirates' most respected and successful businesses spanning 16 international markets, employing more than 43,000 people, and obtaining the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately-held corporates in the region.

Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 27 shopping malls, 13 hotels and four mixed-use communities, with further developments underway in the region. The shopping malls portfolio includes Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, City Centre malls, My City Centre neighbourhood centres, and five community malls which are in joint venture with the Government of Sharjah. The Company is the exclusive franchisee for Carrefour in a number of markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, operating a portfolio of more than 300 outlets and an online store.