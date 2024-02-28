Baku To Host ECO Tour Operators Forum

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Economic Cooperation Organization's (ECO) member countries'
tour operator forum is planned to be held in Baku in the coming
months, Azernews reports, citing the State Tourism
Agency.
The event will last 2 days. Within the framework of the forum,
an excursion to Icherisheher, to the historical-architectural
reserve "Ateshgah Temple" will be organised.
Recall that the 1st Forum of ECO Heads of Tourism Associations,
unions, and other Tourism Stakeholders was held in virtual format
on 20th June 2022 under the chairmanship of the Pakistan Tourism
Development Corporation (PTDC). The event was attended by delegates
from the ECO countries including private stakeholders and members
of Tourism Associations from Iran, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkiye,
Uzbekistan as well as public representatives from the Ministry of
Culture of Turkmenistan.
Founded as the Regional Cooperation for Development (RCD) in
1964 by the Iran Islamic Republic, Pakistan Republic, and Turkiye
Republic, the Forum was rechristened the Economic Cooperation
Organisation (ECO) in 1985.
The ECO stretched the fabric of its cooperative partnership in
the early 1990s, welcoming the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and
the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as five Central Asian nations,
including the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Republic of
Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Republic of Uzbekistan, as its
members.
