Ukrainian Forces Eliminated 561 Occupiers In Tavria Sector In Past Day - Tarnavskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated more than 560 Russian invaders, 38 units of military equipment and 358 UAVs in the Tavria sector over the past day.

General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops, said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“In the area of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops, the enemy conducted 31 air strikes, carried out 66 combat clashes, and launched 1,093 artillery attacks over the past day. Our defenders are holding the line and conducting active operations in the designated sectors. The total number of Russian casualties reached 561. The enemy lost 38 units of weapons and military equipment, excluding UAVs, over the past day. The Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 7 enemy tanks, 9 armored personnel carriers, 2 artillery systems, 1 air defense system, and 19 vehicles. Additionally, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed another significant enemy object,” Tarnavskyi posted.

According to the commander, 358 Russian UAVs of various types were neutralized or shot down. Eleven more Russian soldiers were captured.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russia has sustained about 412,610 military casualties in Ukraine since February 24, 2022.

