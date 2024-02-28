BURJ AL ARAB JUMEIRAH NAMED AS MOST RECOMMENDED HOTEL IN THE UAE FOR 2024

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Dubai, UAE Al Arab Jumeirah, the icon that redefined ultra-luxury hospitality globally, has secured the coveted top spot in the prestigious YouGov Hotel and Airline Advocacy Rankings 2024 for the UAE. This recognition reaffirms the hotel's unwavering commitment to delivering service excellence and unparalleled guest experiences.

The YouGov Hotel and Airline Advocacy Rankings 2024 spotlight brands that excel in customer recommendation, leveraging insights from the comprehensive YouGov BrandIndex. Covering a spectrum of brand health metrics, the rankings serve as a benchmark for excellence in the hospitality industry, celebrating brands that prioritize customer satisfaction and loyalty.

“We are immensely proud to be recognized as the number one hotel in the YouGov Hotel and Airline Advocacy Rankings 2024,” said Giovanni Beretta Regional Vice President for Jumeirah Group and General Manager of Burj Al Arab Jumeirah.“Ever since we opened our doors over two decades ago, Burj Al Arab Jumeirah has set new standards in hospitality. This accolade is a testament to the relentless efforts of our team in consistently delivering unique experiences and unparalleled service for our discerning guests, ensuring they return time and time again.”

Dubai's most iconic hotel and a global icon of Arabian luxury, Burj Al Arab Jumeirah is known for its unique architectural design, personalised service, opulent interiors and exceptional destination dining experiences, with signature restaurant, Al Muntaha, earning a coveted Michelin star in the Dubai Michelin Guide 2023, as well as the first ever 4 Toques from Gault&Millau. It was also recently named as Gault&Millau UAE's Restaurant of the Year 2024 , with wine director Samuel Lacroix recognised as Sommelier of the Year for the second year running.

“Burj Al Aab Jumeirah continues to distinguish itself as a leader in the luxury hospitality space due to the unique experiences and level of service we provide, and this is what has earned us the top spot as the most recommended hotel in the UAE,” added Beretta.

In addition to its culinary accolades and iconic architecture, Burj Al Arab Jumeirah is known for creating incredible moments on its world-famous helipad, which has witnessed an array of iconic moments. These have included various sporting events, DJ concerts, art installations such as the Art Maze celebrating UNESCO World Heritage Sites' 50th Anniversary and, most recently, the groundbreaking stunt with Red Bull event, where pilot Luke Czepiela made history by landing a plane on the hotel's helipad. Off the helipad, Burj Al Arab Jumeirah has cemented its position as the most photographed hotel in the world with spectacular drone displays, setting a recent world record for its stunning Chinese New Year celebration which featured between 1,600 and 1,800 illuminated drones forming shapes over the Arabian Gulf, including a stunning 300-meter-long dragon encircling the iconic hotel.

“These awe-inspiring activations showcase our dedication to innovation and unforgettable experiences for guests worldwide, and we look forward to continuing to push the boundaries and set new benchmarks for luxury hospitality in the UAE and beyond,” concluded Beretta.

About Burj Al Arab Jumeirah:

Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, Dubai's most iconic hotel and a global symbol of Arabian luxury, stands tall as the flagship property of Jumeirah Group's exceptional portfolio.

Its elegant sail-shaped structure, one of the world's most photographed superstructures, redefines luxury hospitality worldwide. With its 198 suites and overall opulent interior design featuring Swarovski crystals, marble, and gold leaf, the hotel exudes grandeur and sophistication.

Dedicated to providing exceptional service and creating unforgettable experiences, Burj Al Arab Jumeirah offers a collection of exquisite destination dining experiences, including the Michelin-starred Al Muntaha the lavish lifestyle destination Sal, Ristorante L'Olivo at Al Mahara, Sahn Eddar, Al Iwan, Bab Al Yam, Gilt and Skyview Lounge. The Terrace, with its 24 luxury private cabanas is the first man-made beach facility of its kind. Additionally, guests can indulge in relaxation at the Talise Spa, featuring 13 treatment and therapy rooms, including the exclusive Leg School® treatment developed by Professor Francesco Canonaco at Capri Beauty Farm.

The hotel's outstanding offerings have earned it numerous accolades, including being recognised as the Number One City Hotel in North Africa and the Middle East by Travel + Leisure and securing a five-star rating in Forbes Travel Guide in 2023. Burj Al Arab Jumeirah truly embodies unparalleled luxury and remains the jewel in Dubai's crown.

About Jumeirah Group:

Jumeirah Group, a member of Dubai Holding and a global luxury hotel company, operates a world-class portfolio of 26 properties, comprising beachfront resorts, city hotels, and luxury serviced residences across the Middle East, Europe, and Asia.

Jumeirah's hotels and resorts are renowned for their prestigious and captivating properties; from the iconic Burj Al Arab Jumeirah in Dubai and the luxurious Arabian palaces at Madinat Jumeirah, to its contemporary Maldivian island paradise at Olhahali Island, the all-villa luxury resort in Bali, and the art-inspired Capri Palace Jumeirah in Italy. Jumeirah's commitment to exceptional service and guest experiences is evident in each property, from the modern twist on British classics at The Carlton Tower Jumeirah in London to the futuristic setting of Jumeirah Nanjing in China.

Jumeirah's distinct restaurant offering features 85 restaurants that combine authentic and diverse cuisines with spectacular settings. With award-winning homegrown concepts and partnerships with renowned brands such as ZUMA, its destination dining experiences are well-visited, with 20 restaurants recognised in the Gault&Millau and Michelin Guides.