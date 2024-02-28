SEXY Photos: Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Tiny Waist In Mugler Corset

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kim Kardashian, known for her stylish choices that frequently shatter the internet, recently posted photographs on Instagram that had hearts racing once more.



The 43-year-old "Kardashians" star showed off her slender waist and bulging hips in an extravagant Mugler corset, leaving viewers in awe of her hourglass figure and makeup-free appearance.



The figure-hugging dress constricted her waist, emphasising her curves, and attracted similarities to a variety of people, including ex Kanye West's current wife Bianca Censori and her 6-year-old daughter Chicago West.



Not everyone has been impressed by Kim Kardashian's pictures. However, some criticised the dramatically reduced waistline.



"Her organs are displaced." "So cruel to the human anatomy," one person said.



Kim's picture came shortly after Anya Taylor-Joy of "Queen's Gambit" received criticism for wearing a similar silhouette to the "Dune: Part 2" premiere.



Kim Kardashian has a history of wearing excessively restricting knickers. She recently wore a different corset beneath a mermaid-inspired gown to the Maison Margiela fashion show.

