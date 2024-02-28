Tripti Dimri HOT Photos: Animal Star's Latest Photoshoot In SEXY Body-Hugging Black Dress Goes Viral

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bollywood actress Tripti Dimri, whose latest film "Animal" was a huge hit, has become the talk of the town and received several offers in the Hindi film business. She took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures now setting fire online.

Triptii Dimri is unquestionably a fashion icon. The actress frequently shares stunning photos of herself on social media, leaving everyone amazed. Triptii also turned to Instagram on Tuesday and published a series of pictures that have now gone viral.

Triptii Dimri was seen wearing an off-the-shoulder body-hugging black dress. She wore her hair open, carried her heels in her palm, and looked as stunning as ever.

The actress was also spotted smiling and enjoying herself as she posed for the cameras.

Sharing the photographs, Triptii wrote,“Cancelled plans, calling it a Night!”



The photos have left everyone stunned. Several users responded to Triptii's tweet, complimenting the actress. While one of the fans wrote,“Bhabhi 2 ka to alag hi andaaz hai,” another user called her“National crush”.“This is wow lady,” a third comment read.

Triptii Dimri's fame skyrocketed recently after appearing in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. The film was released in December 2023 and stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role.

Everyone adored Triptii and Ranbir's chemistry in the film. Following the success of Animal, Tripti is now expected to be considered for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next film, Spirit. If this is true, the actress will share the screen alongside Prabhas. However, there is no formal confirmation of this as of yet.

Meanwhile, Triptii will appear in Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiya 3. Aside from that, Triptii Dimri will soon co-star alongside Vicky Kaushal in a romantic comedy directed by Anand Tiwari of Bandish Bandits fame. In 2022, the two stars were in Croatia, filming a love song for the film. There is currently no additional information available about the film.