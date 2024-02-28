Implantable Medical Devices Market Size, Share, Key Players And Latest Report 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled“ Implantable Medical Devices Market Report by Product Type (Orthopedic Implants, Dental Implants, Facial Implants, Breast Implants, Cardiovascular Implants, and Others), Material (Polymers, Metals, Ceramics, Biologics), End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs), Clinics), and Region 2024-2032. ” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global implantable medical devices market growth forecasts ,

share, size, and trends. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market. Report Highlights How big is the implantable medical devices market?

Report Attribute

Key Statistics Base Year 2023 Forecast Years 2024-2032 Historical Years 2018-2023 Market Size in 2023 US$ 135.0 Billion Market Forecast in 2032 US$ 205.5

Billion Market Growth Rate 2024-2032 4.6%

What is Medical Implant ?

Medical implants are devices that are placed inside the human body, either temporarily or permanently, to support the functions of specific tissues or organs, deliver medicines, or monitor physiological activities. These implants can be made from human tissues or exogenous materials, such as ceramics, metals, and plastics. They are often used as prosthetics to replace damaged body parts. The functioning of the medical device depends on an electrical energy source and is primarily used to support cardiac functions. Commonly available implantable medical devices include cardioverter defibrillators, left ventricular assist devices, pacemakers, breast implants, hip implants, intrauterine contraceptive devices, and cochlear implants.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the medical Implant industry?

The surging cases of age-related diseases, such as coronary arterial and neurological ailments, and the rapidly expanding healthcare infrastructure are some of the factors primarily driving the market growth. Moreover, the increasing consumer expenditure power has significantly boosted cosmetic and medical tourism, which, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Furthermore, the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases due to sedentary lifestyles and surging cases of obesity are accelerating the market growth. Additionally, key market players are heavily investing in advanced technology to introduce smart implantable devices that can transmit data using the internet for remote patient monitoring, which is acting as another factor positively contributing to the market. Besides this, the introduction of three-dimensional (3D) printed implants and robotic arms to conduct surgeries and the growing use of biomaterials to manufacture implantable medical devices are boosting the market growth.



Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:





Abbott Laboratories

Biotronik

Boston Scientific Corporation

C. R. Bard

Cardinal Health

Conmed Corporation

Globus Medical, Inc.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

LivaNova PLC

Medtronic plc

Nuvasive, Inc.

Smith & Nephew Plc

St. Jude Medical

Institut Straumann AG.

Stryker Corporation

Wright Medical Group N.V. Zimmer Biomet Holdings

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product Type:



Orthopedic Implants

Dental Implants

Facial Implants

Breast Implants

Cardiovascular Implants Others

Breakup by Material:



Polymers

Metals

Ceramics Biologics

Breakup by End-User:



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) Clinics

Breakup by Region:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa Latin America

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

