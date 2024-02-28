Erling Haaland's 5 goals against Luton propel Man City to FA Cup quarter-finals

(MENAFN) Manchester City's prolific striker Erling Haaland demonstrated his goal-scoring prowess by netting an impressive five goals in a single match against Luton Town, propelling the defending champions into the FA Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday.



Haaland, the Norwegian sensation, completed a first-half hat-trick at Kenilworth Road, establishing a commanding 3-0 lead for City. He continued his remarkable performance in the second half, adding two more goals before being substituted for Julian Alvarez.



This remarkable feat elevated Haaland's goal tally to 27 across all competitions in the 2023/24 season, further solidifying his reputation as a formidable goal-scoring force. Impressively, Haaland had already amassed 52 goals during his debut season at Manchester City.



“My fitness is getting back to its best finally,” he stated. “I feel good. It’s an amazing feeling.”



Haaland's exceptional performance in the FA Cup tie against Luton Town propelled him into the history books as the first top-flight player since George Best's iconic feat in 1970 to score five goals in an FA Cup match. However, this isn't the first time Haaland has achieved such a remarkable milestone. He previously scored five goals during Manchester City's 7-0 victory over RB Leipzig in a last-16 Champions League second leg in March 2023.



By accomplishing this feat, Haaland joins an illustrious list of footballing legends who have achieved similar scoring exploits, including Lionel Messi, Gerd Muller, Marco van Basten, and Fabrizio Ravanelli. Even Manchester City's record-scorer, Sergio Aguero, has experienced a similar moment of brilliance, netting five goals in a memorable 6-1 Premier League triumph against Newcastle United in October 2015.



While Haaland's achievements are certainly remarkable, he still has some ground to cover to match the extraordinary record set by Archie Thompson. Thompson's astonishing performance saw him score an incredible 13 goals in a single match during a World Cup qualifier against a beleaguered American Samoa in April 2001.

