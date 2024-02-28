Maersk cautions of protracted disturbances to Red Sea shipping sector

(MENAFN) Maersk, a prominent player in global trade, has issued a cautionary statement indicating that the challenges confronting the Red Sea container shipping industry might persist until the latter half of the year. This warning comes in the wake of significant disruptions prompted by attacks on ships in the region by militants associated with the Yemeni Houthi movement. As a consequence, major container shipping firms have opted to reroute vessels away from the Red Sea and the Suez Canal, instead choosing the longer Cape of Good Hope route around Africa.



Charles van der Steen, who serves as the head of North America at Maersk, emphasized the need for preparedness among stakeholders, advising them to factor in extended transit times into their supply chain strategies. Maersk has taken proactive measures to mitigate the impact of these disruptions, including increasing the operational capacity of its ships by approximately six percent to compensate for the delays incurred by the longer voyage around the African continent.



In addition to urging preparedness, Maersk has also informed its customers, which include retail giants like Walmart and Nike, to anticipate higher shipping costs. The company's directive comes amidst a broader trend of rising shipping rates, fueled in part by the increased sailing times resulting from the rerouting of vessels. Despite the challenges posed by these disruptions, Maersk remains committed to navigating the evolving dynamics of the global shipping landscape while striving to minimize the impact on its customers and operations.

