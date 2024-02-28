Zain maintains region-leading carbon emission disclosure CDP score of A- for third straight year

(MENAFN- Zain Group) Zain Group, a leading provider of innovative technologies and digital lifestyle communications operating in eight markets across the Middle East and Africa, has maintained for the third year in a row its leadership position of A- score in the 'CDP Score Report – Climate Change 2022'. This grade, first achieved in 2021, positioned Zain as the highest ranked and only telecom operator in the Middle East and Africa to achieve this high rating.

This score re-affirms Zain’s commitment to setting emissions targets that are in line with the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) guidance (@sciencetargets) to halve carbon emissions before 2030 and achieve Net-Zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Zain’s activities to mitigate the negative impact of its operations on the environment are in line with the reductions required to keep global warming to the 1.5C goal set by the Paris Agreement by 2050.

CDP is a global non-profit organization that works to encourage companies and governments to disclose their environmental impacts, particularly related to climate change. The organization provides a platform for investors, companies, cities, states, and regions to measure, manage, and disclose their environmental data.

Jennifer Suleiman, Zain Group Chief Sustainability Officer stated: “Climate change is a key priority for Zain as we target halving our carbon emissions before 2030 and achieve Net-Zero carbon emissions by 2050. This alignment with global best practices and standards, reinforces Zain's position as a leader in corporate sustainability.”

Suleiman added, “There are few more important topics affecting the world as climate change, and it is incumbent for organizations like ours that can contribute to a meaningful reduction in harmful emissions to do so. We shall continue to be active and transparent about our efforts and hope more organizations in the region will be inspired to follow our example.”



In 2022, Zain developed a comprehensive Climate Change Compliance Framework to structure its climate change adaptation and mitigation initiatives, with the aim of becoming Net Zero by 2050. The Framework encompasses key energy efficiency initiatives and covers Zain’s entire value chain, including eco-design principles; energy-efficient equipment adoption; renewable energy deployment; supplier and partner engagement; and waste management.



Aligned with recommendations from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and the GSM Association (GSMA), Zain’s Compliance Framework will continue to assess the progress of each of the company’s operations toward the Net Zero goal, reducing climate change risks, and capitalizing on potential opportunities.



Zain’s performance in comparison to other organizations and regions is impressive, ranking amongst the 31% of companies that reached Leadership level in the media, telecommunications, and data center group, with Zain scoring A in six categories, namely Business Strategy, Financial planning and Scenario Analysis, Emissions reduction initiatives and low carbon products, Governance, Opportunity Disclosure, Risk Disclosure and Scope 1 & 2 emissions.





