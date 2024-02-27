Matrix Comsec Will Showcase Cutting-Edge Security And Telecom Solutions At The Smart Lift And Mobility World

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Vadodara, 27th February, 2024: Matrix Comsec, a reputable player in the Security and Telecom industries, is ready to present its outstanding solutions at the forthcoming Smart Lift and Mobility World 2024 event in Bengaluru, Karnataka, scheduled for March 1st to 3rd, 2024.



With a robust track record exceeding three decades, Matrix has established itself as a leading provider of extensive security and communication solutions, catering to organizations of diverse sizes worldwide. This proactive involvement aims to highlight Matrix's expertise in Security and Telecommunications, fostering partnerships and exploring new avenues for business expansion.



Dedicated to fulfilling customer requirements, Matrix prioritizes delivering technology-driven solutions. With a broad range of offerings, including Video Surveillance, Access Control, Time-Attendance, and Telecom solutions, the company underscores its commitment to innovation. Notably, 40% of its workforce is dedicated to research and development, consistently pushing boundaries to develop state-of-the-art solutions.



Enthusiastically participating in the event, Matrix looks forward to becoming a prominent player among industry leaders in the security sector. With a compelling agenda and the introduction of innovative products, Matrix envisions an exceptional event that will foster valuable connections and drive progress in both the security and telecom industries.



The event will showcase Matrix's focus on tailored IP Video Surveillance solutions, specifically addressing common challenges faced by customers. These challenges include concerns about bandwidth usage, storage costs, multi-site office administration, and proactive security measures. Participants will have the chance to explore a diverse range of Matrix Cameras, spanning from 2MP to 8MP, including Turret, Dome, Bullet, Ruggedized, and PTZ Cameras. These cameras are designed to deliver high-resolution images for in-depth scenario analysis. Additionally, Matrix will highlight its enterprise-grade NVRs, which are server-based and feature advanced functionalities such as pre-installed Video Management Software, redundancy support, and hot-swappable hard drives with storage capacities of up to 144 TB.



Matrix takes pride in its exclusive OEM role, overseeing the development of all components within the Access Control and Time-Attendance framework, encompassing panels, door controllers, readers, and software. In the upcoming event, Matrix will introduce COSEC ARGO FACE, an intelligent door controller seamlessly integrating high-speed face recognition technology. With features like Adaptive Face Recognition, Face Liveness Detection, and Mask Compulsion functionalities, this device offers advanced security capabilities to address evolving threats and health-related concerns. Leveraging a deep learning algorithm, a rapid identification speed of less than 0.5 seconds, and a user capacity of 50,000, COSEC ARGO FACE ensures top-notch security for organizations. Additionally, Matrix will unveil the versatile Matrix COSEC PANEL200P, a multifunctional site controller with the capability to oversee up to 255 COSEC door controllers and manage 25,000 users.



In the telecommunications domain, Matrix will present its diverse range of telecom products, featuring Media Gateways like SIMADO GFX114G and SETU VFX404. The lineup will also include IP-PBXs such as ETERNITY NENXIP50, Hybrid IP-PBXs like ETERNITY GENX, the fully IP-based SPARK200, and advanced business IP phones. Additionally, Matrix will introduce customized solutions for specific industries, comprising office-in-a-box solutions, hospitality solutions, software-based open server PBX, and seamless integration with third-party open SIP phones. Matrix takes pride in being the exclusive OEM providing a comprehensive array of business communication products and solutions in the telecommunications sector.



Kaushal Kadakia, the Marketing Head at Matrix Comsec, states that a primary aim of this event is to forge connections with organizations and system integrators. The objective is to highlight Matrix's established products and solutions, demonstrating how the company effectively caters to various industries with its enterprise-grade offerings.

Company :-Matrix Comsec

User :- Mary Thomas

Email :...

Other articles by Matrix Comsec