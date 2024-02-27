Spain And Italy Not Send Troops To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Spain does not agree with France's proposal to send ground troops to Ukraine and wants to limit assistance to the provision of weapons.

This was reported by Reuters , Ukrinform reported.

Spanish government spokeswoman Pilar Alegría said that Madrid does not agree with Emmanuel Macron's proposal and that aid should be limited to weapons and other materials.

"Unity has been and is the most effective weapon Europe has to resist Putin's attack," she said.

Ansa reported that Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said that his country is also against sending troops to Ukraine. According to him, the possible sending of Western troops to Ukraine is "Macron's idea."

"But when you talk about sending troops, you have to be very careful, because we should not make people think that we are at war with Russia. We are not at war with Russia, we are defending Ukraine, and in my personal opinion, I am not in favor of sending Italian troops to fight in Ukraine," Tajani said.

As reported, French President Emmanuel Macron said that in the future France does not rule out the participation of European troops in the war in Ukraine.

Later, the United Kingdom said it did not plan a large-scale deployment of its troops in Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also said that the Alliance has no plans to send troops to Ukraine.