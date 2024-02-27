Ukrainian Armed Forces Repell 70 Attacks Over Past Day, Most Of Them In Avdiivka Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the day, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled an enemy assault on the left bank of the Dnipro River and 69 attacks in six other directions, most of them in Avdiivka and Novopavlivka.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , publishing an update as of 6 p.m. on Tuesday, February 27, according to Ukrinform.

The enemy launched a total of 4x missile and 52x air strikes, carried out 94x MLRS attacks at the positions of Ukrainian troops and various settlements. Unfortunately, russian terrorist attacks resulted in killed and wounded civilians. Residential private and apartment buildings, as well as other infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

Volyn and Polissya axes: no significant changes. No signs of formation of an offensive group. Certain units of the armed forces of belarus continue their missions in the areas bordering Ukraine.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the adversary maintains its military presence in the areas of russia bordering Ukraine. The enemy continues its sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shelling Ukrainian settlements from the territory of russia and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. The adversary launched air strikes in the vicinities of Chernatske, Chuikivka, Khrapivshchyna, Hrabovske, Yunakivka (Sumy oblast) and Bolohivka (Kharkiv oblast). More than 30x settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Khrinivka (Chernihiv oblast), Znob-Trubchevska, Seredyna-Buda, Stara Huta (Sumy oblast), Kozacha Lopan, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, Pletenivka (Kharkiv oblast).

Kupyansk axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 11x attacks near Synkivka and Tabaivka, where the occupiers made unsuccessful attempts to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their positions. The invaders fired artillery and mortars at more than 10x settlements, including Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane (Kharkiv oblast).

Lyman axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 9x assaults near Terny (Donetsk oblast), where the adversary made attempts to breach Ukrainian defense, to no success. The invaders launched air strikes in the vicinities of Vyimka and Vesele (Donetsk oblast). The enemy fired artillery and mortars at more than 10x settlements, including Bilohorivka (Luhansk oblast), Terny, Yampolivka, Torske, Serebryanka, Rozdolivka (Donetsk oblast).

Bakhmut axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 6x attacks in the vicinities of Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk oblast), where the occupiers made attempts to improve their tactical situation. The invaders launched air strikes near Bohdanivka and Druzhba (Donetsk oblast). More than10x settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Ivanivske (Donetsk oblast).

Avdiivka axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 18x attacks in the vicinities of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tone'ke, Pervomaiske (Donetsk oblast). The adversary launched air strikes near Novoselivka Persha, Pervomais'ke (Donetsk oblast). The invaders fired artillery and mortars at around 20x settlements, including Novobakhmutivka, Semenivka, Orlivka, Pervomaiske (Donetsk oblast).

Novopavlivka axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the invaders in the vicinities of Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka and west of Pobjeda (Donetsk oblast). In that area, the invaders made 15x attempts to breach Ukrainian defense. On top of that, Ukrainian defenders repelled 4x attacks south of Vuhledar, Staromaiorske and Urozhaine (Donetsk oblast). The adversary launched air strikes near Kurakhove, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodyane, Staromaiorske and Urozhaine (Donetsk oblast). The enemy fired artillery and mortars at around 20x settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Paraskoviivka, Kostyantynivka, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Blahodatne, Staromaiorske, Urozhaine (Donetsk oblast).

Orikhiv axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 6x attacks in the vicinities of Malynivka and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia oblast). The enemy launched air strikes in the vicinities of Levadne, Mala Tokmachka, Orikhiv, Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia oblast). Around 15x settlements, including Poltavka, Charivne, Bilohirya, Robotyne, Novodanylivka (Zaporizhzhia oblast), were under artillery and mortar fire of the occupiers.

Odesa operational-strategic group, Kherson axis: the occupiers do not abandon their intention to drive Ukrainian units out of their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. During the day, the enemy made 1x attempt to assault positions of Ukrainian troops. The invaders launched an air strike near Molodizhne (Kherson oblast). Around 20x settlements, including Tyahynka, Tokarivka, Krynky, Ivanivka, Lvove, Ponyativka (Kherson oblast), came under artillery and mortar fire of the occupiers.

During the day of February 27, the Ukrainian Air Force launched air strikes on 15x concentrations of enemy troops. On top of that, Ukrainian Air Force units destroyed 2x Su-34 fighter-bombers and 4x reconnaissance UAVs.

The Ukrainian missile troops hit 3x concentrations of troops, weapons and military equipment, 2x artillery systems, 1x air defense system and 1x radar station of the russian invaders.

As reported, the Tavria Operational and Strategic Group of Troops announced the withdrawal of the Defense Forces from two villages in the Avdiivka direction.