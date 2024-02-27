February Course Enrollment Now Open For Advance Online Abacus Classes With Abacus & Vedic Maths

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, February: Abacus and Vedic Maths is a renowned online education and training platform is pleased to announce that they will be accepting enrollment in February for their Online Advanced Abacus Classes. As pioneers in their field, they provide the world's first live, online Abacus E-learning platform. It offers the most innovative and exciting experience to learners of all age groups.

Key Features:

Interactive Learning Instruments: The online abacus classes include tools for efficient learning that includes finger movement instruction, real-time evaluation of performance and calculation of speed and accuracy.

A Dedicated E-Learning Portal The platform is specially designed to offer an embedded video conferencing, which makes learning easy and enjoyable for students.

Abacus Certification Programming: With 9 levels this Abacus Certification Program accommodates different levels of skill from toddlers to advanced learners Each level comes with a 90-day time frame.

Expert tutors: Enroll in one of the best and most advanced online abacus courses and arrange a demo with a tutor who is an expert for greater understanding of the lessons.

Fields of expertise: Specialized programs designed for toddlers, and Abacus levels suitable for children aged 4 and over and with a 90-day time frame.

Why Choose Abacus & Vedic Maths:

Easy Online Learning: The e-Learning Portal offers a user-friendly and fun learning experience by offering teachers who are certified by the corporate and games-based programs.

24-hour Virtual Help: Virtual help is all the time to make sure that learners get the help they require when they require it.

real-time performance monitoring The platform permits the evaluation of children's performance in the classroom and parents have the ability to monitor their child's growth at any time.

Multilingual Learning Options You can learn simultaneously Hindi and English offering a wide range of learners.

Get Your Demo Free Today: Visit the official site to reserve a no-cost demo with expert tutors. benefit from this opportunity to develop your the mathematical abilities of your students.

About Abacus and Vedic Maths Abacus and Vedic Maths is an online educational platform that offers the most cutting-edge abacus and Vedic maths instruction. With a focus on cutting-edge techniques for teaching and a team of expert instructors, they seek to make learning math fun and accessible to all.

CBD Belapur Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra

Phone: +91-865-787-8563

